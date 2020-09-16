Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Wednesday, September 16, 2020

Coronavirus

by: PIX11 Web Team

Posted: / Updated:
Virus Outbreak- NJ Beach Reopenings

Bicyclists ride on the boardwalk in Seaside Heights, New Jersey on Friday, May 15, 2020.

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

1 p.m.
Gov. Phil Murphy held a coronavirus briefing. Watch the news conference below.
Health data

  • There are 447 new cases, pushing the statewide total since March 4 to 197,792.
  • Of those sick, 462 are hospitalized, 100 patients are in ICUs and 38 are on ventilators.
  • Nine additional lab-confirmed deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 14,263.
  • The number of probable deaths has been revised to 1,791.
  • The daily percent positivity for tests from Sept. 12 was 2.06%.
  • The statewide rate of transmission is 1.06.
  • The percent positivity for children between 14 and 18 years old has risen from 3% in mid-August to 7%.
  • The percent positivity for adults between 19 and 24 has increased from 2.7% in mid-August to 7.1%.

Dulce Alavez disappearance

  • Wednesday marks the one-year anniversary of the disappearance of 5-year-old Dulce Alavez from a park in Bridgeton. Read more.
  • Murphy said he is, “hoping and praying for her safe return home.”
  • Anyone with information about Dulce is urged to call New Jersey State Police at 609-882-2000, extension 2554.

ACA open enrollment

  • The governor has directed $3.5 million to community organizations providing free outreach, education, and enrollment assistance for Affordable Care Act health insurance.

Jersey Shore house arrest

  • Murphy said the scene on Monday of hundreds of young people crowded outside a house in Seaside Heights, largly unmasked, was “irresponsible from top to bottom in every respect.”
  • The YouTubers involved in drawing that crowd need to be held responsible, the governor said.
  • “These knuckleheads are not welcome in New Jersey,” he said.
  • Murphy encouraged anyone who was in the crowd to get tested.

Census

  • The current self-response rate of 68.1% for the 2020 Census is the highest the state has achieved in the past four censuses, Murphy said.
  • Residents can visit 2020Census.gov to fill out the census.

Election Day reminders

  • Residents do not need to request a vote-by-mail ballot. One will be sent directly to all registered voters.
  • The mail-in ballot will include a return-postage-paid envelope
  • Ballots can be returned through the USPS, at a secure drop box, or by handing it to a poll worker on Election Day.

Recent numbers
As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 197,404 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New Jersey with 14,254 coronavirus fatalities.

For a list of drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites in New Jersey, click here.

Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks.

Call New Jersey’s coronavirus hotline at 1-800-222-1222. You can also click here for additional information

