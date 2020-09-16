Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Wednesday, September 16, 2020

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.
1 p.m.
Gov. Phil Murphy held a coronavirus briefing. Watch the news conference below.
Health data
- There are 447 new cases, pushing the statewide total since March 4 to 197,792.
- Of those sick, 462 are hospitalized, 100 patients are in ICUs and 38 are on ventilators.
- Nine additional lab-confirmed deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 14,263.
- The number of probable deaths has been revised to 1,791.
- The daily percent positivity for tests from Sept. 12 was 2.06%.
- The statewide rate of transmission is 1.06.
- The percent positivity for children between 14 and 18 years old has risen from 3% in mid-August to 7%.
- The percent positivity for adults between 19 and 24 has increased from 2.7% in mid-August to 7.1%.
Dulce Alavez disappearance
- Wednesday marks the one-year anniversary of the disappearance of 5-year-old Dulce Alavez from a park in Bridgeton. Read more.
- Murphy said he is, “hoping and praying for her safe return home.”
- Anyone with information about Dulce is urged to call New Jersey State Police at 609-882-2000, extension 2554.
ACA open enrollment
- The governor has directed $3.5 million to community organizations providing free outreach, education, and enrollment assistance for Affordable Care Act health insurance.
Jersey Shore house arrest
- Murphy said the scene on Monday of hundreds of young people crowded outside a house in Seaside Heights, largly unmasked, was “irresponsible from top to bottom in every respect.”
- The YouTubers involved in drawing that crowd need to be held responsible, the governor said.
- “These knuckleheads are not welcome in New Jersey,” he said.
- Murphy encouraged anyone who was in the crowd to get tested.
Census
- The current self-response rate of 68.1% for the 2020 Census is the highest the state has achieved in the past four censuses, Murphy said.
- Residents can visit 2020Census.gov to fill out the census.
Election Day reminders
- Residents do not need to request a vote-by-mail ballot. One will be sent directly to all registered voters.
- The mail-in ballot will include a return-postage-paid envelope
- Ballots can be returned through the USPS, at a secure drop box, or by handing it to a poll worker on Election Day.
Recent numbers
As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 197,404 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New Jersey with 14,254 coronavirus fatalities.
