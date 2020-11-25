Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Wednesday, November 25, 2020

Coronavirus

by: PIX11 Web Team

Virus Outbreak-State Aid

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy listens during his daily coronavirus news conference at the War Memorial in Trenton, New Jersey on May 19, 2020.

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

Daily health indicators

  • New cases: 4,073 (Statewide total: 317,905)
  • 2,902 people are hospitalized, 545 are in ICUs and 281 are on ventilators.
  • New deaths: 50 (Death toll: 15,057)
  • The statewide rate of transmission: 1.24

NJ travel advisory
Gov. Phil Murphy announced the state would no longer utilize the tri-state travel advisory. Read more.

Happening today:
Newark’s 10-day voluntary stay-at-home advisory begins Wednesday, with Mayor Ras Baraka strongly urging residents to only leave their homes for essential reasons. Read more here.

The latest official numbers:
As of Wednesday, there were 317,905 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New Jersey with 15,057 confirmed virus fatalities.

For a list of drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites in New Jersey, click here.

Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks.

Call New Jersey’s coronavirus hotline at 1-800-222-1222. You can also click here for additional information

Global Coronavirus Tracker

Full Coronavirus Tracking Map.
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

