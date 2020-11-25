Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Wednesday, November 25, 2020

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy listens during his daily coronavirus news conference at the War Memorial in Trenton, New Jersey on May 19, 2020.

Daily health indicators



New cases: 4,073 (Statewide total: 317,905)

2,902 people are hospitalized, 545 are in ICUs and 281 are on ventilators.

New deaths: 50 (Death toll: 15,057)

The statewide rate of transmission: 1.24

NJ travel advisory

Gov. Phil Murphy announced the state would no longer utilize the tri-state travel advisory. Read more.

Happening today:

Newark’s 10-day voluntary stay-at-home advisory begins Wednesday, with Mayor Ras Baraka strongly urging residents to only leave their homes for essential reasons. Read more here.

The latest official numbers:

As of Wednesday, there were 317,905 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New Jersey with 15,057 confirmed virus fatalities.

