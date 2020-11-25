Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Wednesday, November 25, 2020

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.
Daily health indicators
- New cases: 4,073 (Statewide total: 317,905)
- 2,902 people are hospitalized, 545 are in ICUs and 281 are on ventilators.
- New deaths: 50 (Death toll: 15,057)
- The statewide rate of transmission: 1.24
NJ travel advisory
Gov. Phil Murphy announced the state would no longer utilize the tri-state travel advisory. Read more.
Happening today:
Newark’s 10-day voluntary stay-at-home advisory begins Wednesday, with Mayor Ras Baraka strongly urging residents to only leave their homes for essential reasons. Read more here.
The latest official numbers:
As of Wednesday, there were 317,905 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New Jersey with 15,057 confirmed virus fatalities.
