Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Wednesday, November 18, 2020

Meghan Griffin stands at the entrance of a store offering masks, gloves and hand sanitizer at the Garden State Plaza mall in Paramus, N.J., Monday, June 29, 2020.

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

Gov Phil Murphy gave an update. Watch below:

1 p.m.:

Schools:

There have been five new outbreaks linked to schools in the last week associated with 47 coronavirus cases, Gov. Murphy said.

There are 99 school districts open for in-person instruction, 529 open for hybrid learning, 145 districts doing remote learning and 38 districts using a combination of plans across buildings.

Numbers latest:

The state reported 4,063 new positive COVID-19 cases, bringing the cumulative caseload to 289,562. The statewide rate of transmission was 1.42. There were 27 confirmed new deaths for a total of 14,838.

“There is no way to sugar coast any of these number, Murphy said. “They are not good and they are trending worse.”

Thanksgiving:

Gov. Murphy urged residents to skip big family gatherings for the holiday. The limit on indoor gatherings is no more than 10 people.

The latest official numbers:

As of Tuesday, there were 285,519 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New Jersey with 14,817 confirmed virus fatalities.

