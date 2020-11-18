Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Wednesday, November 18, 2020

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.
Gov Phil Murphy gave an update. Watch below:
1 p.m.:
Schools:
There have been five new outbreaks linked to schools in the last week associated with 47 coronavirus cases, Gov. Murphy said.
There are 99 school districts open for in-person instruction, 529 open for hybrid learning, 145 districts doing remote learning and 38 districts using a combination of plans across buildings.
Numbers latest:
The state reported 4,063 new positive COVID-19 cases, bringing the cumulative caseload to 289,562. The statewide rate of transmission was 1.42. There were 27 confirmed new deaths for a total of 14,838.
“There is no way to sugar coast any of these number, Murphy said. “They are not good and they are trending worse.”
Thanksgiving:
Gov. Murphy urged residents to skip big family gatherings for the holiday. The limit on indoor gatherings is no more than 10 people.
The latest official numbers:
For a list of drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites in New Jersey, click here.
Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks.
Call New Jersey’s coronavirus hotline at 1-800-222-1222. You can also click here for additional information