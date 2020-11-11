Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Wednesday, November 11, 2020

Ivan Pelaez, right watches his wife, Jenna Pelaez, of Belleville, N.J., left, react as friends and loved ones sing “happy birthday” at a surprise birthday party for her in the parking lot of the Garden State Plaza Mall, Thursday, May 21, 2020, in Paramus, N.J. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

3,078 new positive cases (263,495 cumulative total)

15 new confirmed deaths (Death toll: 14,676)

The East Brunswick School District is transitioning to all-remote learning through the end of the year, according to Superintendent Victor Valeski. Read more.

All schools will pivot to remote learning beginning Monday and remain virtual through Jan. 10, Valeski. The school district hopes to return to a hybrid model, with both in-person and remote learning, on Jan. 11.

The latest official numbers:

As of Tuesday, there were 263,495 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New Jersey with 14,676 confirmed virus fatalities.

