Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Wednesday, November 11, 2020

Coronavirus

by: PIX11 Web Team

Posted: / Updated:
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

Latest numbers:

  • 3,078 new positive cases (263,495 cumulative total)
  • 15 new confirmed deaths (Death toll: 14,676)

10:30 a.m.
The East Brunswick School District is transitioning to all-remote learning through the end of the year, according to Superintendent Victor Valeski. Read more.

All schools will pivot to remote learning beginning Monday and remain virtual through Jan. 10, Valeski. The school district hopes to return to a hybrid model, with both in-person and remote learning, on Jan. 11.

The latest official numbers:
As of Tuesday, there were 263,495 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New Jersey with 14,676 confirmed virus fatalities.

For a list of drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites in New Jersey, click here.

Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks.

Call New Jersey’s coronavirus hotline at 1-800-222-1222. You can also click here for additional information

Global Coronavirus Tracker

Full Coronavirus Tracking Map.
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

