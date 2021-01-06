Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Wednesday, January 6, 2021

The downtown New York City skyline looms over a pedestrian wearing a mask due to the COVID-19 pandemic on Friday, April 10, 2020, in Jersey City, New Jersey.

1 p.m.

Gov. Phil Murphy held a coronavirus briefing. Watch the news conference below or click here.

Vaccine updates



Effective Thursday, police and fire professionals will be eligible to receive their COVID-19 vaccinations.

Murphy said he believes volunteer firefighters will be eligible for the vaccine as well.

At least 137,829 vaccine doses administered statewide. 135,606 individuals have received their first dose 2,149 individuals have received their second dose

Murphy said he believes there is significant underreporting of vaccinations from administrators.

More than 450,000 New Jersey residents preregistered for their COVID-19 vaccination on Tuesday — the day the state’s web portal went live. “This number gives us great optimism as we continue to roll out our robust statewide vaccine program,” Murphy said.

Those who preregister will get a notification from the state when they are eligible for the vaccine, even if they are not currently eligible.

Individuals’ preregistration information is protected and not shared with anyone, Murphy said.

On Friday, Murphy and Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli will visit vaccination centers opening in Rockaway Townsquare Mall in Morris County, operating in partnership with Atlantic Health, and the Essex County vaccination center in West Orange.

New Jersey is looking for retired health care professionals with vaccination skills to volunteer with the New Jersey Medical Reserve Corps. Visit covid19.nj.gov/volunteer for more information.We need you.

Commissioner Persichilli on 1B vaccine category



We’re beginning to move into phase 1B, which includes sworn law enforcement and fire professionals.

These professions have a higher risk of coming into contact with COVID-positive people and infectious materials. They are a priority group in 1B category and will receive the vaccine first.

More details on who will be included in the 1B category will be announced as vaccine supply increases.

It’s not necessary to entirely inoculate one category before beginning a new category. Instead, the categories will overlap.

Education updates



8,800 students currently lack devices or connectivity for remote learning – down from 231,000 over the summer.

Visit nj.gov/education to learn more.

Daily indicators



104 lab-confirmed deaths

17,464 COVID-19 deaths since March

The number of probable deaths has been revised to 2,059 for a total of 19,523 lives lost.

5,028 new positive PCR tests

504,647 total PCR tests since March

921 new positive antigen tests

52,624 total antigen tests

More than one in every 20 New Jersey residents has now tested positive, Murphy said.

The positivity rate for all 26,752 PCR tests recorded on Jan. 2 was 14.96%

The statewide rate of transmission is 0.96.

3,744 people hospitalized with COVID-19

668 patients in ICUs

456 ventilators in use

449 patients discharged Tuesday

459 COVID-positive patients admitted Tuesday

Post-holiday increase in cases and hospitalizations?



It’s still too early to tell with regard to New Year’s Eve gatherings.

However, Christmas was nearly two weeks away so we’re nearing the end of any increase associated with that holiday.

Latest official numbers

As of Wednesday, there have been 504,647 cumulative cases in the state since March and 17,464 lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths, according to the state Health Department.

