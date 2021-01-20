Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Wednesday, January 20, 2021

FILE – In this Monday, June 29, 2020, file photo, Bigard Ogbonna, right, checks a customer’s temperature before they enter a store at the Garden State Plaza mall in Paramus, N.J., as New Jersey’s indoor shopping malls reopened from their COVID-19 pause. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

Daily health indicators



New cases: 4,682 (Statewide total: 576,720)

3,547 people are hospitalized, 635 are in ICUs and 432 are on ventilators.

New deaths: 122 (Death toll: 18,543)

The statewide rate of transmission: 1.08

Happening today



NJ Motor Vehicle Commission locations in Randolph and Edison closed due to a single employee testing positive for COVID-19 at each location. Randolph Licensing Center will be closed until Monday, Feb. 1. Edison Licensing Center will be closed until Friday, Jan. 29.



Latest official numbers

As of Wednesday, there have been 576,720 confirmed cases in the state since March, and there have been 18,543 lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths, according to the state Health Department.

To find the nearest free COVID-19 testing location, click here.

Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks.

Call New Jersey’s coronavirus hotline at 1-800-222-1222. You can also click here for additional information