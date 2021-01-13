Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Wednesday, January 13, 2021

FILE – In this Oct. 21, 2020, file photo, taken from video provided by the New Jersey Governor’s Office, Gov. Phil Murphy tells attendees at an event in Blackwood, N.J., that he must leave the event to quarantine after just finding out that he’d been in contact with someone who had tested positive for COVID-19. On Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, Murphy signed an executive order to extend New Jersey’s public health emergency, citing a steep increase in coronavirus cases in recent days. (New Jersey Office of the Governor via AP, File)

1 p.m.

Gov. Phil Murphy gave an update on New Jersey’s COVID-19 response. Watch in video below.

NJ vaccine latest



Eligible for vaccine as of tomorrow, (Thursday, Jan. 14) Ages 65 and older Between 16-64 with medical conditions that increase the risk of severe illness from the virus

More than 1.2 million have pre-registered for vaccinations

259 places open for vaccines, including six mega sites

220 nursing home clinics have been completed

28,500 nursing home residents and staff have received first vaccinations

Closing the digital divide



Deliveries on track to ensure devices are received

Almost 97% in closing digital divide (7,717 awaiting devices)

Daily health indicators



Vaccinations: 264,681

New cases: 6,922 (single-day record) (Statewide total: 543,974)

3,726 people are hospitalized, 648 are in ICUs and 452 are on ventilators. Peak hospitalized in spring was 8,270 438 patients discharged

New deaths: 95 (Death toll: 18,070)

The daily percent positive for test: 13.53%

The statewide rate of transmission: 1.10

Health commissioner’s update



Beginning tomorrow, the vaccine eligibility will expand.

Individuals in these categories are at greater risk for COVID-19 illness and death

80% of COVID deaths are those 65 and older.

About 67% of those deaths had underlying conditions.

Several chronic conditions include: Cancer, COPD, obesity, sickle cell disease, Type II diabetes, smokers, chronic kidney conditions

Individuals in these categories can register online

Executive order violations



5 violations, including two in Newark.

Security: Officials are monitoring reports of protests

Q&A



Rep. Sherill’s accusation of “reconnaissance” There are at least two other reps. Who had similar stories

Differences between this wave in rural parts of the state Persichilli: Community spread covers the whole state. Everyone is in a high-risk situation. Positivity rate ranges between 13-18%

Chris Christie death threat Would not rather discuss how security is handled for individuals, but we take this seriously.

Any estimate on how many people can get vaccinated? +65 1..47 million 16-64 and those with chronic conditions (up to about one million, plus another two million if you include smokers)

Anything to be done to speed up nursing home vaccines? We want to do this in an orderly fashion. Our goal is to get shots in arms. There’s a schedule with CVS and Walgreens and their vaccinations. Perisichilli: We have the doses, we just need to get the people vaccinated

Undocumented immigrants rallying for licenses MVC was knocked down by the pandemic. Hopefully be ready for everything by spring.

Will the state police revoke Trump’s honorary badge There would really be nothing to invoke. The president’s role in what we witnessed shows counter to the state police’s duties.

States that deployed too many guards to D.C. puts states at risk. Are there plans to bring some back? We cannot deal with concerns at the expense of NJ. The numbers of guards there does not impact how many guards NJ has. It will not leave NJ exposed and vulnerable.

Expanding eligibility — do you have to get vaccinated at the same place you’re from? Choose what’s convenient for you, but we suggest you get the second dose the same place you got the first dose.



Latest official numbers

As of Wednesday, there have been 543,974 cumulative cases in the state since March, and there have been 18,070 lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths, according to the state Health Department.

