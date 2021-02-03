Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Wednesday, February 3, 2021

FILE- In this May 18, 2020 file photo, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy wears a face mask during a coronavirus press briefing in Trenton, N.J. (Jose F. Moreno/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP, Pool, File)

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

11 a.m.

Gov. Phil Murphy held a briefing with the latest on COVID-19 in New Jersey. Watch here now or in video below.

COVID-19 daily indicators



2,021 new positive PCR tests (631,309 total)

508 new antigen tests (74,498 total)

2,986 COVID patients hospitalized 525 in ICUs 374 ventilators in use 162 patients discharged 288 COVID-positive patients admitted 41 in-hospital deaths

52 new confirmed COVID-19 fatalities Brings total confirmed virus deaths to 19,506. Probable deaths adjusted to 2,187

COVID variants 11 known cases of UK variant in NJ



COVID-19 restriction updates



Murphy announced indoor-dining capacity can increase to 35%, beginning Friday, Feb. 5. Read more here. Statewide 10 p.m. curfew also lifted for restaurants, the governor said.

Also effective Friday, the following may operate at 35% capacity: Indoor entertainment and recreation areas, including casinos and gyms Personal care businesses Indoor performance venues (at a maximum of 150 people) Indoor gatherings for religious ceremonies, weddings, political activities and memorials or funerals (at a maximum of 150 people)



Vaccine updates



837,225 total vaccinations have been administered as of Wednesday morning 691,229 first doses; 145,979 second doses

All six of NJ’s vaccine megasites are open again Wednesday after the winter storm forced them to close. The sites will begin serving those whose appointments from the past two days were rescheduled because of the storm.

An additional federal retail pharmacy program for vaccinations will launch in NJ next week, in partnership with Rite Aid and CVS.

Schools updates



413 students statewide currently lack devices or connectivity for remote learning, down from 231,000 over the summer, Murphy said.

NJ Department of Education will continue to work with the educational leaders in these schools to get these students what they are lacking.

Digital Divide Update:



Other updates:



State of Emergency remains in effect for New Jersey after major nor’easter slammed tri-state region, Murphy said.

State investing additional $5 million into the New Jersey Redevelopment Authority’s Small Business Lease-Emergency Assistance Grand Program. Applications will be available at njra.us at 9 a.m. Monday, Feb. 22.

Muprhy advises people to be safe when celebrating and watching the Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 7

Latest official numbers

As of Wednesday, there have been 631,309 confirmed cases in the state since March, and there have been 19,506 lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths, according to the state Health Department.

To find the nearest free COVID-19 testing location, click here.

Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks.

Call New Jersey’s coronavirus hotline at 1-800-222-1222. You can also click here for additional information