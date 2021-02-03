Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Wednesday, February 3, 2021

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.
11 a.m.
Gov. Phil Murphy held a briefing with the latest on COVID-19 in New Jersey. Watch here now or in video below.
COVID-19 daily indicators
- 2,021 new positive PCR tests (631,309 total)
- 508 new antigen tests (74,498 total)
- 2,986 COVID patients hospitalized
- 525 in ICUs
- 374 ventilators in use
- 162 patients discharged
- 288 COVID-positive patients admitted
- 41 in-hospital deaths
- 52 new confirmed COVID-19 fatalities
- Brings total confirmed virus deaths to 19,506.
- Probable deaths adjusted to 2,187
- COVID variants
- 11 known cases of UK variant in NJ
COVID-19 restriction updates
- Murphy announced indoor-dining capacity can increase to 35%, beginning Friday, Feb. 5. Read more here.
- Statewide 10 p.m. curfew also lifted for restaurants, the governor said.
- Also effective Friday, the following may operate at 35% capacity:
- Indoor entertainment and recreation areas, including casinos and gyms
- Personal care businesses
- Indoor performance venues (at a maximum of 150 people)
- Indoor gatherings for religious ceremonies, weddings, political activities and memorials or funerals (at a maximum of 150 people)
Vaccine updates
- 837,225 total vaccinations have been administered as of Wednesday morning
- 691,229 first doses; 145,979 second doses
- All six of NJ’s vaccine megasites are open again Wednesday after the winter storm forced them to close.
- The sites will begin serving those whose appointments from the past two days were rescheduled because of the storm.
- An additional federal retail pharmacy program for vaccinations will launch in NJ next week, in partnership with Rite Aid and CVS.
Schools updates
- 413 students statewide currently lack devices or connectivity for remote learning, down from 231,000 over the summer, Murphy said.
- NJ Department of Education will continue to work with the educational leaders in these schools to get these students what they are lacking.
Digital Divide Update:— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) February 3, 2021
413 students statewide currently lack devices or connectivity for remote learning – down from 231,000 over the summer.@NewJerseyDOE will continue to work with the educational leaders in these schools to get these students what they are lacking. pic.twitter.com/E1s5F5daMD
Other updates:
- State of Emergency remains in effect for New Jersey after major nor’easter slammed tri-state region, Murphy said.
- State investing additional $5 million into the New Jersey Redevelopment Authority’s Small Business Lease-Emergency Assistance Grand Program.
- Applications will be available at njra.us at 9 a.m. Monday, Feb. 22.
- Muprhy advises people to be safe when celebrating and watching the Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 7
Latest official numbers
As of Wednesday, there have been 631,309 confirmed cases in the state since March, and there have been 19,506 lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths, according to the state Health Department.
To find the nearest free COVID-19 testing location, click here.
Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks.
Call New Jersey’s coronavirus hotline at 1-800-222-1222. You can also click here for additional information