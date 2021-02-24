Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Wednesday, February 24, 2021

Ambulatory Care Technician Sady Ferguson administers a vaccination for COVID-19 to medical office assistant Yvelisse Covington at University Hospital in Newark, New Jersey, on Dec. 15, 2020.

Daily health indicators

New cases: 2,661 (Statewide total: 689,944)

Hospitalizations: 2,070 ICU: 435 Ventilators: 273

New deaths: 57 (Death toll: 20,746)

The statewide rate of transmission: 0.87

Vaccines administered: 1,758,979 (Over 232,000 of those in nursing home residents) First dose: 1,192,364 Second dose: 566,441



Two new cases of the B-117 variant, better known as the UK variant of COVID-19, have been found in New Jersey.

Latest official numbers:

As of Wednesday, there have been 689,944 confirmed cases in the state since March, and there have been 20,746 lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths, according to the state Health Department.

