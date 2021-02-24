Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Wednesday, February 24, 2021

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

Daily health indicators

  • New cases: 2,661 (Statewide total: 689,944)
  • Hospitalizations: 2,070
    • ICU: 435
    • Ventilators: 273
  • New deaths: 57 (Death toll: 20,746)
  • The statewide rate of transmission: 0.87
  • Vaccines administered: 1,758,979 (Over 232,000 of those in nursing home residents)
    • First dose: 1,192,364
    • Second dose: 566,441

Two new cases of the B-117 variant, better known as the UK variant of COVID-19, have been found in New Jersey.

Latest official numbers:

As of Wednesday, there have been 689,944 confirmed cases in the state since March, and there have been 20,746 lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths, according to the state Health Department.

To find the nearest free COVID-19 testing location, click here.

Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks.

Call New Jersey’s coronavirus hotline at 1-800-222-1222. You can also click here for additional information

