Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Wednesday, February 24, 2021

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.
WATCH: NJ Gov. Phil Murphy updates on the state’s progress fighting COVID-19.
Daily health indicators
- New cases: 2,661 (Statewide total: 689,944)
- Hospitalizations: 2,070
- ICU: 435
- Ventilators: 273
- New deaths: 57 (Death toll: 20,746)
- The statewide rate of transmission: 0.87
- Vaccines administered: 1,758,979 (Over 232,000 of those in nursing home residents)
- First dose: 1,192,364
- Second dose: 566,441
Two new cases of the B-117 variant, better known as the UK variant of COVID-19, have been found in New Jersey.
Latest official numbers:
As of Wednesday, there have been 689,944 confirmed cases in the state since March, and there have been 20,746 lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths, according to the state Health Department.
To find the nearest free COVID-19 testing location, click here.
Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks.
Call New Jersey’s coronavirus hotline at 1-800-222-1222. You can also click here for additional information