Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Wednesday, February 10, 2021

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

3 p.m.

Gov. Phil Murphy held a coronavirus briefing just hours after self-quarantining due to a family member testing positive for COVID-19. Watch the news conference below or click here.

Murphy says he tested negative



After learning a family member tested positive for the virus, the governor said he received a negative test result Wednesday morning but he plans to self-quarantine out of an abundance of caution. Read more.

Vaccine update



1,138,757 vaccine doses have been administered statewide: 875,424 first doses 263,196 second doses

On Thursday and Friday, CVS and Rite Aid will receive direct shipments of vaccines that they will make available by appointment at select New Jersey locations. Through this federal pharmacy partnership: CVS: 19,900 doses Rite Aid: 7,500 doses

New Jersey is expected to receive increasing deliveries of vaccines from the federal government for the state’s megasites and other vaccination centers. As these deliveries increase, the state will be able to open more appointments.

Small business assistance updates



All loans received through the federal Paycheck Protection Program will not be subject to state taxes and all expenses paid through PPP funds will be tax deductible.

Applications for the NJEDA’s Small and Micro Business PPE Access Program will reopen on Tuesday. Businesses and nonprofits with 100 or fewer employees can receive discounts of up to 70%. Learn more at covid19.nj.gov/ppeaccess.

Schools update



195 students currently lack either hardware or internet connectivity for remote learning – down from 231,000 from over the summer.

“We’re getting very close to having the digital divide 100% closed,” Murphy said.

Daily indicators



3,740 new positive PCR tests reported Tuesday

653,955 total PCR tests since March

885 new positive antigen tests reported Tuesday

78,719 total antigen tests

The positivity rate for all 24,586 PCR tests recorded on Feb. 6 was 12.16%

The statewide rate of transmission is 0.81

2,786 COVID-19 patients hospitalized

533 patients in ICUs

341 ventilators in use

383 people discharged on Tuesday

307 COVID-positive patients admitted on Tuesday

88 new lab-confirmed deaths reported Tuesday

20,004 total lives lost since March

2,246 additional probable deaths

Will NJ reopen stadiums, arenas?



New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday that large stadiums and arenas can reopen with capacity limits, testing and more safety measures beginning Feb. 23. Read more .

. Gov. Murphy said they were prepared to work with the NFL to reopen MetLife during the playoffs if the Giants had won, but it did not work out.

Murphy said no specific steps were ready to be taken, as of Wednesday.

He also noted they don’t have an MLB team so there’s not as much pressure right now, but health officials are watching the data and more reopenings will happen if the data continues to improve.

Governor quarantines

Murphy canceled all of his upcoming public events and self-quarantined Wednesday after learning a member of his family recently tested positive for COVID-19, spokesperson for the governor said. Read more.

8:30 a.m.

Murphy joined the PIX11 Morning News to discuss COVID-19 cases and vaccine distribution in the state. Read more.

Latest official numbers:

As of Wednesday, there have been 653,955 confirmed cases in the state since March, and there have been 20,004 lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths, according to the state Health Department.

