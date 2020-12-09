Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Wednesday, December 9, 2020

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.
1 p.m.
Gov. Phil Murphy held a coronavirus briefing. Watch the news conference below or click here.
Daily indicators
- 4,665 new cases
- 381,486 cumulative cases since March
- 91 new deaths were reported Tuesday
- 15,674 lives lost since March
- Positivity rate for 20,662 tests conducted on Dec. 5 was 13.18%
- The statewide rate of transmission is 1.10.
- “We’re beginning to see the impact on our transmission rate from the recent surge in positive tests,” Murphy said.
- 3,533 people are hospitalized
- 630 patients are in ICUs
- 412 ventilators are in use
- 397 patients were discharged from hospitals on Tuesday
- 446 COVID-positive patients were admitted to hospitals on Tuesday
Testing
- There are more than 400 testing locations across New Jersey
- To find a testing site, visit covid19.nj.gov/testing
- New coronavirus walk-up testing in Camden City:
- Mondays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Veterans Memorial School
- Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Cooper Poynt School
- Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Brimm Medical Arts High School
- No appointment needed.
PPE Access Program
- The deadline for small businesses to apply has been extended to Dec. 17
- Small businesses and nonprofits are eligible for discounts of up to 70% on PPE purchases
- To learn more, visit covid19.nj.gov/ppeaccess
COVID-19 and schools
- 18 new in-school outbreaks confirmed over the past week, leading to 103 new cases
- 388 total cases of in-school transmission from 88 confirmed outbreaks since the start of the school year
- 87 schools are fully open for in-person instruction
- 423 schools are offering a hybrid of in-person and remote instruction
- 258 schools are providing all-remote learning
- 43 districts are operating with a mix of all-remote, in-person, or hybrid learning
- 31,560 students currently lack devices or connectivity for remote learning. That’s down 2,000 from last week and 200,000 since the summer.
Pandemic modeling
- The state Health Department and the Office of Innovation have been creating predictive models to help visualize how the pandemic may play out over the coming months.
- The models take into account data and a series of assumptions about human behavior.
Health Department worst case scenario: Assuming there is no change in compliance with masks, social distancing, and avoiding gatherings.
- Peak daily new case count of more than 12,500 on Jan. 14
- Peak total number of hospitalizations of over 8,700 on Jan. 13
- Peak number of ICU patients of more than 1,600 on Jan. 13
- Peak ventilator use of more than 1,000 on Jan. 13
- “If the numbers threaten our health care system, like in these models, we will have to act,” Murphy warned.
Health Department moderate case scenario: Assuming more is done to following masking, social distancing and avoiding gatherings.
- Peak daily new case count of more than 9,100 on Jan. 13
- Peak total number of hospitalizations of over 6,300 on Jan. 14
- Peak number of ICU patients of more than 1,200 on Jan. 14
- Peak ventilator use of more than 780 on Jan. 14
- “This path would keep our hospital metrics within the safety zone,” Murphy said. “The numbers would still be very big, but wouldn’t overwhelm our health care system capacity.”
Remember: these models are just models.— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) December 9, 2020
They are not static. They change every day.
They improve the more we:
☑️Wear our masks
☑️Social distance
☑️Use common sense
The more we can change them for the better, the sooner we can crush the curve of the second wave. pic.twitter.com/ZtSCovZeQY
The latest official numbers:
As of Wednesday, there were 381,486 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New Jersey with 15,674 confirmed virus fatalities.
