Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Wednesday, December 9, 2020

VIRUS OUTBREAK NEW JERSEY RESTAURANTS

People wait for their breakfast inside of a local diner on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, in Hoboken, N.J. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

1 p.m.
Gov. Phil Murphy held a coronavirus briefing. Watch the news conference below or click here.
Daily indicators

  • 4,665 new cases
  • 381,486 cumulative cases since March
  • 91 new deaths were reported Tuesday
  • 15,674 lives lost since March
  • Positivity rate for 20,662 tests conducted on Dec. 5 was 13.18%
  • The statewide rate of transmission is 1.10.
  • “We’re beginning to see the impact on our transmission rate from the recent surge in positive tests,” Murphy said.
  • 3,533 people are hospitalized
  • 630 patients are in ICUs
  • 412 ventilators are in use
  • 397 patients were discharged from hospitals on Tuesday
  • 446 COVID-positive patients were admitted to hospitals on Tuesday

Testing

  • There are more than 400 testing locations across New Jersey
  • To find a testing site, visit covid19.nj.gov/testing
  • New coronavirus walk-up testing in Camden City:
    • Mondays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Veterans Memorial School
    • Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Cooper Poynt School
    • Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Brimm Medical Arts High School
    • No appointment needed.

PPE Access Program

  • The deadline for small businesses to apply has been extended to Dec. 17
  • Small businesses and nonprofits are eligible for discounts of up to 70% on PPE purchases
  • To learn more, visit covid19.nj.gov/ppeaccess

COVID-19 and schools

  • 18 new in-school outbreaks confirmed over the past week, leading to 103 new cases
  • 388 total cases of in-school transmission from 88 confirmed outbreaks since the start of the school year
  • 87 schools are fully open for in-person instruction
  • 423 schools are offering a hybrid of in-person and remote instruction
  • 258 schools are providing all-remote learning
  • 43 districts are operating with a mix of all-remote, in-person, or hybrid learning
  • 31,560 students currently lack devices or connectivity for remote learning. That’s down 2,000 from last week and 200,000 since the summer.

Pandemic modeling

  • The state Health Department and the Office of Innovation have been creating predictive models to help visualize how the pandemic may play out over the coming months.
  • The models take into account data and a series of assumptions about human behavior.

Health Department worst case scenario: Assuming there is no change in compliance with masks, social distancing, and avoiding gatherings.

  • Peak daily new case count of more than 12,500 on Jan. 14
  • Peak total number of hospitalizations of over 8,700 on Jan. 13
  • Peak number of ICU patients of more than 1,600 on Jan. 13
  • Peak ventilator use of more than 1,000 on Jan. 13
  • “If the numbers threaten our health care system, like in these models, we will have to act,” Murphy warned.

Health Department moderate case scenario: Assuming more is done to following masking, social distancing and avoiding gatherings.

  • Peak daily new case count of more than 9,100 on Jan. 13
  • Peak total number of hospitalizations of over 6,300 on Jan. 14
  • Peak number of ICU patients of more than 1,200 on Jan. 14
  • Peak ventilator use of more than 780 on Jan. 14
  • “This path would keep our hospital metrics within the safety zone,” Murphy said. “The numbers would still be very big, but wouldn’t overwhelm our health care system capacity.”

The latest official numbers:
As of Wednesday, there were 381,486 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New Jersey with 15,674 confirmed virus fatalities.

For a list of drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites in New Jersey, click here.

Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks.

Call New Jersey’s coronavirus hotline at 1-800-222-1222. You can also click here for additional information

