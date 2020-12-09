Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Wednesday, December 9, 2020

People wait for their breakfast inside of a local diner on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, in Hoboken, N.J. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)

1 p.m.

Gov. Phil Murphy held a coronavirus briefing. Watch the news conference below or click here.

Daily indicators



4,665 new cases

381,486 cumulative cases since March

91 new deaths were reported Tuesday

15,674 lives lost since March

Positivity rate for 20,662 tests conducted on Dec. 5 was 13.18%

The statewide rate of transmission is 1.10.

“We’re beginning to see the impact on our transmission rate from the recent surge in positive tests,” Murphy said.

3,533 people are hospitalized

630 patients are in ICUs

412 ventilators are in use

397 patients were discharged from hospitals on Tuesday

446 COVID-positive patients were admitted to hospitals on Tuesday

Testing



There are more than 400 testing locations across New Jersey

To find a testing site, visit covid19.nj.gov/testing

New coronavirus walk-up testing in Camden City: Mondays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Veterans Memorial School Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Cooper Poynt School Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Brimm Medical Arts High School No appointment needed.



PPE Access Program



The deadline for small businesses to apply has been extended to Dec. 17

Small businesses and nonprofits are eligible for discounts of up to 70% on PPE purchases

To learn more, visit covid19.nj.gov/ppeaccess

COVID-19 and schools



18 new in-school outbreaks confirmed over the past week, leading to 103 new cases

388 total cases of in-school transmission from 88 confirmed outbreaks since the start of the school year

87 schools are fully open for in-person instruction

423 schools are offering a hybrid of in-person and remote instruction

258 schools are providing all-remote learning

43 districts are operating with a mix of all-remote, in-person, or hybrid learning

31,560 students currently lack devices or connectivity for remote learning. That’s down 2,000 from last week and 200,000 since the summer.

Pandemic modeling



The state Health Department and the Office of Innovation have been creating predictive models to help visualize how the pandemic may play out over the coming months.

The models take into account data and a series of assumptions about human behavior.

Health Department worst case scenario: Assuming there is no change in compliance with masks, social distancing, and avoiding gatherings.



Peak daily new case count of more than 12,500 on Jan. 14

Peak total number of hospitalizations of over 8,700 on Jan. 13

Peak number of ICU patients of more than 1,600 on Jan. 13

Peak ventilator use of more than 1,000 on Jan. 13

“If the numbers threaten our health care system, like in these models, we will have to act,” Murphy warned.

Health Department moderate case scenario: Assuming more is done to following masking, social distancing and avoiding gatherings.



Peak daily new case count of more than 9,100 on Jan. 13

Peak total number of hospitalizations of over 6,300 on Jan. 14

Peak number of ICU patients of more than 1,200 on Jan. 14

Peak ventilator use of more than 780 on Jan. 14

“This path would keep our hospital metrics within the safety zone,” Murphy said. “The numbers would still be very big, but wouldn’t overwhelm our health care system capacity.”

Remember: these models are just models.



They are not static. They change every day.



They improve the more we:

☑️Wear our masks

☑️Social distance

☑️Use common sense



The more we can change them for the better, the sooner we can crush the curve of the second wave. pic.twitter.com/ZtSCovZeQY — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) December 9, 2020

The latest official numbers:

As of Wednesday, there were 381,486 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New Jersey with 15,674 confirmed virus fatalities.

