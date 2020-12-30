Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Wednesday, December 30, 2020

Ambulatory Care Technician Sady Ferguson administers a vaccination for COVID-19 to medical office assistant Yvelisse Covington at University Hospital in Newark, New Jersey, on Dec. 15, 2020.

1 p.m.

Gov. Phil Murphy held a coronavirus briefing. Watch the news conference below or click here.

End of 2020 coronavirus briefings

“Today marks our 144th COVID-19 briefing this year – and the final briefing of 2020,” Murphy said.

NJDHS commissioner joining Biden administration



Commissioner Carole Johnson is leaving Murphy’s administration in January to join President-elect Joe Biden’s

Johnson’s last day will be Jan. 15, at which time Deputy Commissioner Sarah Adelman will become acting commissioner.

Indoor sports ban



A temporary ban on indoor youth and adult sports activities will be allowed to expire on Saturday.

Indoor sports can resume that day.

Murphy said he feels confident the state can move forward by dealing with indoor sports outbreaks on a case-by-case basis.

The state’s prohibition on interstate sports will remain in effect.

Property tax relief



The deadline for the Senior Freeze property tax relief program is extended through Feb. 1.

To learn more, visit nj.gov/treasury.

Daily indicators



4,664 new cases

472,264 cases since March

99 new lab-confirmed deaths

16,931 COVID-19 fatalities since March

3,727 people hospitalized

701 patients in ICUs

467 ventilators in use

437 patients discharged on Tuesday

428 COVID-positive patients admitted Tuesday

The percent of positive PCR tests on Dec. 26 was 15.19%.

The statewide rate of transmission is .95.

Veterans Homes vaccination update:



Paramus Veterans Memorial Home received their vaccinations on Monday.

Vineland Veterans Memorial Home will receive their vaccinations on Friday.

Menlo Park Veterans Memorial Home will receive their vaccinations on Jan. 5.

New NJ vaccine web portal



Official vaccine-related government information can be found at covid19.nj.gov/vaccine.

This webpage will later serve as a landing page for the state’s Vaccine Registration portal.

Looking ahead to 2021



“In 10 months, COVID-19 has cut a deep scar across countless families, entire communities, and indeed our entire state,” Murphy said. “We have fought this virus together, embraced new practices, battled through our pandemic fatigue, worked hard to protect our loved ones and to save lives.”

The governor said hope is on the horizon with the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, but residents must greet the new year with “the same war footing with which we’re ending 2020.”

Avoid large gatherings, practice social distancing, wear a mask and stay safe, Murphy said.



MVC Closures

Ten MVC Centers currently are closed due to an employee testing positive for COVID-19 at each location. These Centers are scheduled to reopen on the following dates:



Wayne Licensing Center – Thursday, Dec. 31

Newark Regional/Licensing Center – Thursday, Dec. 31

Rahway Licensing Center – Thursday, Dec. 31

East Orange Vehicle Center – Thursday, Dec. 31

North Bergen Licensing Center – Saturday, Jan. 2

Lodi Licensing Center – Saturday, Jan. 2

Flemington Licensing Center – Saturday, Jan. 2

Cherry Hill Vehicle Center – Thursday, Jan. 7

Manahawkin Vehicle Center – Tuesday, Jan. 12

Toms River Licensing Center – Tuesday, Jan. 12

Latest official numbers

As of Wednesday, there have been 472,264 cumulative cases in the state since March and 16,931 lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths, according to the state Health Department.

