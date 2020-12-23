Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Wednesday, December 23, 2020

A woman wears a mask as she walks through downtown Newark, New Jersey on Oct. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

1 p.m.

Gov. Phil Murphy held a coronavirus briefing. Watch the news conference below or click here.

Daily indicators



4,919 new cases

445,138 cumulative cases since March

The percent of positive PCR tests on Dec. 19 was 12.97%

The statewide rate of transmission is .97

3,841 patients hospitalized

Hospitalizations increased by more than 100 people each on Monday and Tuesday, Murphy said.

765 patients in ICUs

485 ventilators in use

426 patients discharged on Tuesday

498 COVID-positive patients admitted Tuesday

Murphy said the number of residents needing hospitalization, ICU care or a ventilator all jumped in the weeks after Thanksgiving. The governor pleaded with residents to keep Christmas gatherings small and limit them to household members only.

“Our health care workers are doing heroic things – but it is up to us to keep our loved ones out of the hospital,” Murphy said.

103 new lab-confirmed fatalities reported

16,521 deaths since March

1,945 additional deaths are probably related to COVID-19 but remain under investigation

Holidays



We want everyone to enjoy their holiday, but do it safely, Murphy said.

Keep indoor gatherings small and among only your immediate family.

If you are to gather with others, Murphy said to keep it outdoors.

Vaccine distribution



The state’s vaccination plan for those in high-risk, congregate settings is one of the most inclusive plans in the U.S., prioritizing: Nursing homes Assisted living facilities Developmental centers Group homes for those w disabilities HUD residences Continuing Care communities

Murphy and state officials were in Toms River earlier Wednesday, where health care workers received the Moderna vaccine.

Monday marks the start of vaccine administration at long-term care facilities.

How many people have been vaccinated will be added to the state’s COVID-19 data dashboard.

Mental health help



“This holiday season, it’s okay not to be okay,” Murphy said.

Emotional support and crisis counseling to health care workers and first responders impacted by COVID-19 is available at healhealthcareworkers.com or by calling 833-416-8773.

Law enforcement officers, firefighters, EMS professionals and other first responders can contact RISE for live support from specialists and peers daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., with emergency support available 24/7. Visit risefirstresponders.com or call 833-237-4325.

New Jersey residents can find free, confidential emotional support daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. by visiting mhanj.org , calling 866-202-HELP or texting “NJHOPE” to 51684. Deaf and hard-of-hearing access can be reached via videophone, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.: 973-870-0677.

Unemployment figures for last week:



17,611 new initial claims statewide.

Payments processed for 18,000 new eligible claimants for FEMA Lost Wages Assistance.

New Jersey workers impacted by the pandemic have received $20.2 billion in unemployment insurance.

Murphy comments on Trump and COVID-19 relief bill

“The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our workforce and our economy has been enormous,” Murphy said. “I urge the president to sign the stimulus bill that is on his desk so an estimated half-million New Jerseyans aren’t left without vital federal unemployment benefits at the end of this week.”

Education updates



The number of students still lacking equipment for remote learning stands at 9,281, down from 231,000 students at the start of the pandemic.

In the past week, there were seven new confirmed instances of in-school transmission leading to at least 31 new cases.

Between Aug. 1 and Dec. 21, the cumulative total for in-school transmission is 105 outbreaks and 459 cases – .2% of all cases statewide.

QnA

Prisoners getting vaccine before general public?



The section of the vaccine distribution plan in which prisoners are listed is still a work in progress, Murphy said.

Contact tracing efforts?

Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli: Over 3,000 contact tracers working in local Health Departments. We’re following the CDC risk priority levels because there are so many cases. So they’ve pivoted to case investigation, but it still shows up on the state’s data dashboard as a number of people not cooperating with contacts. But actually there’s been a pivot in investigation strategy.

How can RT go down while hospitalizations and case numbers rise?

DOH head of communicable disease Dr. Edward Lifshitz: I do think there is some room for some optimism. As we see RT go down, we hope to see daily case numbers drop as well. What we’re seeing now is that we’re cresting near the top of the second wave. Deaths are a lagging indicator. As cases and hospitalizations drop, deaths will continue to rise.

MVC Closures

Fourteen MVC Centers currently are closed due to an employee testing positive for COVID-19 at each location. These Centers are scheduled to reopen on the following dates:



Edison Licensing Center – Thursday, Dec. 24

– Thursday, Dec. 24 Bayonne Licensing Center – Saturday, Dec. 26

– Saturday, Dec. 26 Paterson Regional/Licensing Center – Saturday, Dec. 26

– Saturday, Dec. 26 Vineland Licensing Center – Saturday, Dec. 26

– Saturday, Dec. 26 Turnersville Vehicle Center – Saturday, Dec. 26

– Saturday, Dec. 26 Jersey City Vehicle Center – Saturday, Dec. 26

– Saturday, Dec. 26 Somerville Vehicle Center – Saturday, Dec. 26

– Saturday, Dec. 26 Wayne Licensing Center – Thursday, Dec. 31

– Thursday, Dec. 31 Newark Regional/Licensing Center – Thursday, Dec. 31

– Thursday, Dec. 31 Rahway Licensing Center – Thursday, Dec. 31

– Thursday, Dec. 31 East Orange Vehicle Center – Thursday, Dec. 31

– Thursday, Dec. 31 North Bergen Licensing Center – Saturday, Jan. 2

– Saturday, Jan. 2 Lodi Licensing Center – Saturday, Jan. 2

– Saturday, Jan. 2 Flemington Licensing Center – Saturday, Jan. 2

Latest official numbers

As of Wednesday, there have been 445,138 cumulative cases in the state since March and 16,521 lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths.

