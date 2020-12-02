Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Wednesday, December 2, 2020

A woman wears a mask as she walks through downtown Newark, New Jersey on Oct. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

Gov. Phil Murphy gave an update on Wednesday. Watch below:

Friday will mark nine months since our the first confirmed case of cornavirus in New Jersey.

Latest numbers:

There were 4,350 new positive COVID-19 cases for a total of 346,206 cases, as of Wednesday.There were 56 more deaths reported for a total of 15,309 confirmed virus deaths.

Travel:

No one should be traveling out of state for anything beyond essentials, including commuting to work, Murphy said. Those coming into the state are “strongly encouraged” to observe a 14-day quarantine period.

Schools:

A total of four new outbreaks in schools were confirmed in the last week linked with 16 new cases. In total, 70 outbreaks have been linked to schools, associated with 285 cases.

So far, 246 schools have moved to all-remote learning. There are 89 schools fully open for in-person instruction and 438 schools offering a hybrid-learning model.

Thee were 33,851 students without devices or connectivity needed for remote learning, Murphy said. That’s down from 231,000 over the summer.

Vaccine:

New Jersey will likely receive a Pfizer vaccine first, followed shortly by one from Moderna, Murphy said. It will likely take until spring of 2021 for everyone in the state to get a dose.

Upcoming holidays:

Murphy urged residents not to travel for the holidays.

“We’ve got no option right now,” he said. “It’s not fun for anybody.”

