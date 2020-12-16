Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Wednesday, December 16, 2020

Coronavirus

by: PIX11 Web Team

Virus Outbreak New Jersey

FILE- In this May 18, 2020 file photo, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy wears a face mask during a coronavirus press briefing in Trenton, N.J. (Jose F. Moreno/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP, Pool, File)

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

Daily indicators

  • 5,803 new positive cases
  • 415,075 cumulative total cases
  • 91 new confirmed deaths
  • 16,095 total confirmed deaths
  • 1,908 total probable deaths

The latest official numbers:
As of Wednesday, there were 415,075 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New Jersey with 16,095 lab-confirmed virus fatalities, per Gov. Phil Murphy.

For a list of drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites in New Jersey, click here.

Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks.

Call New Jersey’s coronavirus hotline at 1-800-222-1222. You can also click here for additional information

Global Coronavirus Tracker

Full Coronavirus Tracking Map.
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

