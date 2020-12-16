Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Wednesday, December 16, 2020

FILE- In this May 18, 2020 file photo, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy wears a face mask during a coronavirus press briefing in Trenton, N.J. (Jose F. Moreno/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP, Pool, File)

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

Daily indicators



5,803 new positive cases

415,075 cumulative total cases

91 new confirmed deaths

16,095 total confirmed deaths

1,908 total probable deaths

The latest official numbers:

As of Wednesday, there were 415,075 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New Jersey with 16,095 lab-confirmed virus fatalities, per Gov. Phil Murphy.

For a list of drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites in New Jersey, click here.

Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks.

Call New Jersey’s coronavirus hotline at 1-800-222-1222. You can also click here for additional information