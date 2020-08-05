Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Wednesday, August 5, 2020

A customer wearing a protective mask waits to be served at D'jais Oceanview Bar & Cafe beside a mostly empty beach Saturday, May 23, 2020, in Belmar, New Jersey.

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

12 p.m.

Gov. Phil Murphy held a briefing to discuss Tropical Storm Isaias cleanup efforts and coronavirus reopening plans. Watch the news conference below.

Storm aftermath



The legacy of this storm will be power outages, Murphy said.

At its peak, there were 1.4 million households without power on Tuesday. As of Wednesday afternoon, 977,000 were still waiting for restoration.

Utilities are aiming to restore power to 80% of affected customers by Friday and the remaining 20% by the end of the weekend, Joe Fiordaliso, the president of the Board of Public Utilities, said.

New Jersey has opened cooling centers for folks who are without power.

Some power restoration will take days, Murphy said.

Many crews could not go out into the field on Tuesday during the height of the storm because the wind speeds were too high and made it too dangerous, Murphy said.

“If you see a downed wire or a downed tree or branch … that has a power line wrapped inside of it. Do not attempt to drive over it, climb over it or touch it. Stay clear,” Murphy said.

NJ Transit it working toward restoring full service.

More than 250 trees went down along or across train tracks on Tuesday, according to Murphy.

State parks and forest were impacted by the storm and are closed Wednesday. A list of closed parks includes Island Beach State Park. For updates on the status of parks, visit the New Jersey State Parks Facebook page.

Parks will be reopened on a case-by-case after they are inspected for safety.

Reopening



MVC services: After being closed for about 16 weeks, 55% of its backlog — over 483,000 transactions — has been resolved.

Visit covid.NJ.gov/travel for the updated travel advisory quarantine list.

Health data



The spot positivity rate for tests from Aug. 1 was 2.57%.

The rate of transmission dropped to 1.32.

“Our RT is still too high, meaning coronavirus continues to spread too quickly and too widely across New Jersey. We need to get this number back below 1,” Murphy said.

There are 378 new cases, for a statewide total of 183,327 since March 4.

Eight additional deaths have been confirmed, bringing the death toll to 13,989.

Of those sick, 784 people are hospitalized, 117 are in ICUs and 47 are on ventilators. The hospitalizations include 295 confirmed COVID-19 patients and 489 patients who are suspected to have the virus but test results are pending.

A 7-month-old who died tested positive for COVID-19, however state health officials said they do not know yet the primary cause of death. Read more.

“Our thoughts are with the family,” Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli said.

Latest official numbers:

As of Tuesday afternoon, there are 182,970 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New Jersey with 13,982 coronavirus fatalities.

