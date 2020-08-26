Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Wednesday, August 26, 2020

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy speaks during a news conference in Ewing, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

1 p.m.

Gov. Phil Murphy held a coronavirus briefing. Watch the news conference below.

Unemployment benefits



New Jersey will submit an application for the FEMA Lost Wages Supplemental Assistance Program.

The state will apply for the $300 weekly payment level because it cannot afford the $400 weekly payment level, Department of Labor Commissioner Robert Asaro-Angelo said.

The qualifications for the FEMA program are more narrow than for those who received the $600 federal pandemic relief payment, so not everyone will be eligible.

About 800,000 claimants in New Jersey qualify for this federal assistance.

Officials expect New Jersey to be approved for the program in the next few days but Asaro-Angelo estimates qualifying recipients won’t receive a payment until October.

Since the funding is coming from FEMA and not the federal Department of Labor, Asaro-Angelo said it will take longer to disperse the payments because there is no existing infrastructure for FEMA and the state Departments of Labor to work together in this capacity.

“It will not be easy or quick to get the money into the pockets of those who need them,” Asaro-Angelo said.

Once available, qualifying claimants will likely receive a one-time retroactive lump sum payment of $900 for Aug. 1, 8 and 15.

The governor renewed his call for Congress to reauthorize the $600 federal weekly unemployment benefit that expired in July.

On a state level, $14 billion in unemployment insurance has been distributed to over 1.3 million workers over the last 20 weeks.

Reopening updates



Gyms, health clubs and indoor amusement facilities can reopen on Sept. 1 under new safety guidelines. Read more.

Group fitness classes can also resume but are limited to 1 person per 200 square feet.

All staff and members must wear masks at all times.

Logs must be kept for both staff and members entering and leaving the facility.

Equipment must be distanced 6 feet apart.

Regular sanitizing of equipment is required.

The list of states qualifying for the travel advisory quarantine has been updated. Read more.

Health data



There are 288 new cases, bringing the total since March 4 to 190,306.

Of those sick, 425 are hospitalized, 72 patients are in ICUs and 29 are on ventilators.

Eleven new deaths have been reported, pushing the death toll to 14,134.

10 a.m.

Gov. Phil Murphy shared details on school funding from the state’s revised budget.



School aid will remain at record levels, Gov. Muprhy said.

Murphy announced that $100 million of the state’s federal COVID-19 relief funds will be used to defray the costs or schools reopening, whether in-person or remotely. Murphy hopes the aid helps all schools as they move toward a place where there is safe in-person instruction.

Additional $68 million from the budget will go to supporting pre-K programs, $10 million of which will go to expanding programs into new districts.

Recent numbers

As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 190,021 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New Jersey with 14,120 coronavirus fatalities.

