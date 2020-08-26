Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Wednesday, August 26, 2020

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.
1 p.m.
Gov. Phil Murphy held a coronavirus briefing. Watch the news conference below.
Unemployment benefits
- New Jersey will submit an application for the FEMA Lost Wages Supplemental Assistance Program.
- The state will apply for the $300 weekly payment level because it cannot afford the $400 weekly payment level, Department of Labor Commissioner Robert Asaro-Angelo said.
- The qualifications for the FEMA program are more narrow than for those who received the $600 federal pandemic relief payment, so not everyone will be eligible.
- About 800,000 claimants in New Jersey qualify for this federal assistance.
- Officials expect New Jersey to be approved for the program in the next few days but Asaro-Angelo estimates qualifying recipients won’t receive a payment until October.
- Since the funding is coming from FEMA and not the federal Department of Labor, Asaro-Angelo said it will take longer to disperse the payments because there is no existing infrastructure for FEMA and the state Departments of Labor to work together in this capacity.
- “It will not be easy or quick to get the money into the pockets of those who need them,” Asaro-Angelo said.
- Once available, qualifying claimants will likely receive a one-time retroactive lump sum payment of $900 for Aug. 1, 8 and 15.
- The governor renewed his call for Congress to reauthorize the $600 federal weekly unemployment benefit that expired in July.
- On a state level, $14 billion in unemployment insurance has been distributed to over 1.3 million workers over the last 20 weeks.
Reopening updates
- Gyms, health clubs and indoor amusement facilities can reopen on Sept. 1 under new safety guidelines. Read more.
- Group fitness classes can also resume but are limited to 1 person per 200 square feet.
- All staff and members must wear masks at all times.
- Logs must be kept for both staff and members entering and leaving the facility.
- Equipment must be distanced 6 feet apart.
- Regular sanitizing of equipment is required.
- The list of states qualifying for the travel advisory quarantine has been updated. Read more.
Health data
- There are 288 new cases, bringing the total since March 4 to 190,306.
- Of those sick, 425 are hospitalized, 72 patients are in ICUs and 29 are on ventilators.
- Eleven new deaths have been reported, pushing the death toll to 14,134.
10 a.m.
Gov. Phil Murphy shared details on school funding from the state’s revised budget.
- School aid will remain at record levels, Gov. Muprhy said.
- Murphy announced that $100 million of the state’s federal COVID-19 relief funds will be used to defray the costs or schools reopening, whether in-person or remotely.
- Murphy hopes the aid helps all schools as they move toward a place where there is safe in-person instruction.
- Additional $68 million from the budget will go to supporting pre-K programs, $10 million of which will go to expanding programs into new districts.
Recent numbers
As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 190,021 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New Jersey with 14,120 coronavirus fatalities.
