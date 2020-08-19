Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Wednesday, August 19, 2020

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.
1 p.m.
Gov. Phil Murphy held his daily coronavirus briefing. Watch in video below.
Mail-in voting in NJ
- Our plans for November will continue
- We will defend our rights vigorously and not back down
Schools in NJ
- Districts that resubmitted plans to begin the academic year with all-remote learning must cite specific health and safety reasons for the change.
Daily indicators
- 188,427 total cases
- 1.78% daily percent positivity
- 1.06 statewide rate of transmission
- Death toll: 14,097 (11 new deaths)
Flu season and COVID-19
- CDC warns it’ll be the hardest fall and winter season
- Getting a flu vaccine won’t prevent you from getting COVID-19, but it can prevent the flu, so there will be less people going to hospitals.
- NJ has been allocated a larger number of flu vaccines for little to no cost.
Q&A
Will indoor dining and gyms reopen around the same time?
- They would likely not be reopening at the same time, Murphy said.
Comments on Trump lawsuit
- He’s trying to take away our residents’ right to vote.
Schools in NJ
- Plans on who what districts will be all-remote or hybrid is still fluid. NJ has given districts the opportunity to resubmit plans.
8:30 a.m.
President Trump’s reelection campaign has filed a lawsuit against New Jersey over mail-in voting plan. See more here.
Recent numbers
As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 188,098 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New Jersey with 14,086 coronavirus fatalities.
