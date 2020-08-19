Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Wednesday, August 19, 2020

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

1 p.m.

Gov. Phil Murphy held his daily coronavirus briefing. Watch in video below.

Mail-in voting in NJ



Our plans for November will continue

We will defend our rights vigorously and not back down

Schools in NJ



Districts that resubmitted plans to begin the academic year with all-remote learning must cite specific health and safety reasons for the change.

Daily indicators



188,427 total cases

1.78% daily percent positivity

1.06 statewide rate of transmission

Death toll: 14,097 (11 new deaths)

Flu season and COVID-19



CDC warns it’ll be the hardest fall and winter season

Getting a flu vaccine won’t prevent you from getting COVID-19, but it can prevent the flu, so there will be less people going to hospitals.

NJ has been allocated a larger number of flu vaccines for little to no cost.

Q&A

Will indoor dining and gyms reopen around the same time?



They would likely not be reopening at the same time, Murphy said.

Comments on Trump lawsuit



He’s trying to take away our residents’ right to vote.

Schools in NJ



Plans on who what districts will be all-remote or hybrid is still fluid. NJ has given districts the opportunity to resubmit plans.

8:30 a.m.

President Trump’s reelection campaign has filed a lawsuit against New Jersey over mail-in voting plan. See more here.

Recent numbers

As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 188,098 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New Jersey with 14,086 coronavirus fatalities.

