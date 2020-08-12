Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Wednesday, August 12, 2020

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

1 p.m.

Gov. Phil Murphy held a coronavirus briefing. Watch the news conference below.

Reopening updates



The New Jersey Supreme Court ruled that the state can move forward to borrow money to help off-set the cost of battling the coronavirus, Murphy said.

The funds are needed “to protect the vital jobs and programs that are critical to our ongoing response to this pandemic, and will play a huge role in our overall recovery,” the governor said.

The governor signed an executive order allowing all school districts to reopen buildings for in-person classes for the coming academic year.

Murphy also announced some school districts will have the option to start the academic year with all-remote learning — a reversal from previous guidance that required all school buildings to open in some capacity. Read more.

The Economic Development Authority launched the first phase of the New Jersey Small and Micro Business PPE Access Program Wednesday, which is designed to ensure that small businesses and nonprofits have access to fairly priced PPE.

Health data



There are 484 new cases, bringing the total since March 4 to 185,938.

Of those sick, 592 people are hospitalized, 111 patients are in ICUs and 35 are on ventilators.

Nine new fatalities were confirmed to be related to COVID-19, bringing the total to 14,045.

The number of probable deaths has been adjusted to 1,839.

The percent positivity rate for tests from Aug. 8 was 2.09%.

The rate of transmission currently sits at 0.92.

Latest official numbers:

As of Tuesday afternoon, there are 185,475 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New Jersey with 14,037 coronavirus fatalities.

For a list of drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites in New Jersey, click here.

Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks.

Call New Jersey’s coronavirus hotline at 1-800-222-1222. You can also click here for additional information