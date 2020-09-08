Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Tuesday, September 8, 2020

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

1 p.m. Gov. Phil Murphy holds a coronavirus briefing. Watch live below.

New cases:



There have now been 194,667 cases in New Jersey, Gov. Murphy said

There have been 14,213 confirmed deaths from COVID-19. That list includes five new names, Murphy said. They actually died months ago, but their deaths were just confirmed as being coronavirus related.

Quarantine states:



Delaware, Maryland, Ohio and West Virgina were added to New Jersey’s quarantine list

Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands were removed from the list

Schools:



Across the state, 723 school districts have completed their opening plans. Plans for 86 districts were returned for revisions. The plan for one district, which has just one school, was awaiting review Tuesday.

Schools across the street have resumed with a variety of plans 388 reopening with hybrid learning 69 with all in-person learning 238 are all remote until a certain date 28 are some combination of all of the above



8:15 a.m.

Vice President of the New Jersey Education Association Sean Spiller discussed why the group requested for full-remote learning in NJ schools. Watch interview below.

NJEA VP talks remote learning, teacher shortages

Happening today:



Students return to many NJ schools Tuesday as many districts launch with hybrid-learning plans. Read more here.

Recent numbers

As of Monday afternoon, there were 194,390 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New Jersey with 14,208 coronavirus fatalities.

