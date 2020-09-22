Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Tuesday, September 22, 2020

Coronavirus

by: PIX11 Web Team

Posted: / Updated:
Phil Murphy

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy speaks during a news conference in Ewing, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

Daily numbers

  • 457 new positive cases (total cases: 200,580)
  • 7 new confirmed COVID-19 cases (death toll 14,285) All seven of these deaths occurred in the past 12 days.

Recent numbers
As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 200,580 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New Jersey with 14,285 confirmed coronavirus fatalities.

For a list of drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites in New Jersey, click here.

Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks.

Call New Jersey’s coronavirus hotline at 1-800-222-1222. You can also click here for additional information

Global Coronavirus Tracker

Full Coronavirus Tracking Map.
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

