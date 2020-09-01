Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Tuesday, September 1, 2020

Coronavirus

by: PIX11 Web Team

Posted: / Updated:
Virus Outbreak New Jersey

Patrons are served outside the Taka restaurant on the first day New Jersey allowed outdoor dining to resume during the coronavirus outbreak,Monday, June 15, 2020, in Asbury Park, N.J. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey.

6 a.m.
Gyms in New Jersey can reopen starting today, with new safety protocols and restrictions. Read more here.

Recent numbers
As of Monday afternoon, there were 191,960 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New Jersey with 14,165 coronavirus fatalities.

For a list of drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites in New Jersey, click here.

Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks.

Call New Jersey’s coronavirus hotline at 1-800-222-1222. You can also click here for additional information

