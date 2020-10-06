Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Tuesday, October 6, 2020

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

2 p.m.

Gov. Phil Murphy said 651 new coronavirus cases were confirmed, pushing the statewide total since March 4 to 209,342. Nine new lab-confirmed COVID-19 deaths were reported, for a total of 14,360 lives lost.

Recent numbers

As of Monday, there were 208,713 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New Jersey with 14,351 confirmed virus fatalities.

For a list of drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites in New Jersey, click here.

Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks.

Call New Jersey’s coronavirus hotline at 1-800-222-1222. You can also click here for additional information