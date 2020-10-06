Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Tuesday, October 6, 2020

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.
2 p.m.
Gov. Phil Murphy said 651 new coronavirus cases were confirmed, pushing the statewide total since March 4 to 209,342. Nine new lab-confirmed COVID-19 deaths were reported, for a total of 14,360 lives lost.
Recent numbers
As of Monday, there were 208,713 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New Jersey with 14,351 confirmed virus fatalities.
