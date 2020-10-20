Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Tuesday, October 20, 2020

FILE- In this May 18, 2020 file photo, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy wears a face mask during a coronavirus press briefing in Trenton, N.J. (Jose F. Moreno/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP, Pool, File)

1:30 p.m.

Gov. Phil Murphy tweeted the latest COVID-19 numbers.

Daily indicators:



New positive cases: 1,036

Total cases: 222,163

Deaths: 13

Total deaths: 14,438

12:30 p.m.

Despite rising cases in New Jersey, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said there was no practical way to quarantine people who travel from the Garden State to New York. Read more.

6 a.m.

New Jersey now meets the criteria to qualify for its own COVID-19 travel advisory as cases and hospitalizations rise. Read more here.

Recent numbers

As of Monday, there were 221,205 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New Jersey with 14,425 confirmed virus fatalities.

