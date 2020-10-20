Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Tuesday, October 20, 2020

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.
1:30 p.m.
Gov. Phil Murphy tweeted the latest COVID-19 numbers.
Daily indicators:
- New positive cases: 1,036
- Total cases: 222,163
- Deaths: 13
- Total deaths: 14,438
12:30 p.m.
Despite rising cases in New Jersey, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said there was no practical way to quarantine people who travel from the Garden State to New York. Read more.
6 a.m.
New Jersey now meets the criteria to qualify for its own COVID-19 travel advisory as cases and hospitalizations rise. Read more here.
Recent numbers
As of Monday, there were 221,205 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New Jersey with 14,425 confirmed virus fatalities.
