Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Tuesday, October 13, 2020

12:30 p.m.
Gov. Phil Murphy announced $100 million in additional economic recovery funding amid the coronavirus pandemic. Watch the news conference below.
- Murphy was joined by federal, state and local officials to offer details on $100 million in additional CARES Act funding to support residents and businesses affected by COVID-19.
- The announcement was held at Flounder Brewing in Hillsborough.
- Of that $100 million, $70 million will be allocated for Phase 3 of the EDA’s Small Business Emergency Assistance Grant Program. Within that $70 million, $35 million will be dedicated to helping the food service industry and $15 million will be set aside for microbusinesses with less than five employees.
- The EDA’s PPE Access Program will get $10 million of the CARES Act funds so that businesses can purchase face masks, gloves and other equipment they need to stay safe.
- Department of Community Affairs’ rental assistance programs will get $15 million and $5 million will go toward programs assisting families facing economic hardship, including support for food banks, soup kitchens, and other hunger relief.
- On top of that, the Department of Human Services unveiled a new $12 million program for rental or mortgage assistance for struggling households that haven’t been eligible for, or received, prior housing assistance.
- “No one should fear losing the roof over their head during a pandemic,” Murphy said.
Health data
- About 1,000 new coronavirus cases were reported Tuesday.
- Of those sick, 649 people are hospitalized.
- Seven new lab-confirmed deaths were reported.
Recent numbers
As of Monday, there were 214,097 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New Jersey with 14,387 confirmed virus fatalities.
