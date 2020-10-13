Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Tuesday, October 13, 2020

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

12:30 p.m.

Gov. Phil Murphy announced $100 million in additional economic recovery funding amid the coronavirus pandemic. Watch the news conference below.



Murphy was joined by federal, state and local officials to offer details on $100 million in additional CARES Act funding to support residents and businesses affected by COVID-19.

The announcement was held at Flounder Brewing in Hillsborough.

Of that $100 million, $70 million will be allocated for Phase 3 of the EDA’s Small Business Emergency Assistance Grant Program. Within that $70 million, $35 million will be dedicated to helping the food service industry and $15 million will be set aside for microbusinesses with less than five employees.

The EDA’s PPE Access Program will get $10 million of the CARES Act funds so that businesses can purchase face masks, gloves and other equipment they need to stay safe.

Department of Community Affairs’ rental assistance programs will get $15 million and $5 million will go toward programs assisting families facing economic hardship, including support for food banks, soup kitchens, and other hunger relief.

On top of that, the Department of Human Services unveiled a new $12 million program for rental or mortgage assistance for struggling households that haven’t been eligible for, or received, prior housing assistance.

“No one should fear losing the roof over their head during a pandemic,” Murphy said.

Health data



About 1,000 new coronavirus cases were reported Tuesday.

Of those sick, 649 people are hospitalized.

Seven new lab-confirmed deaths were reported.

Recent numbers

As of Monday, there were 214,097 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New Jersey with 14,387 confirmed virus fatalities.

