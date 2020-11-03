Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Tuesday, November 3, 2020

A woman wearing a face mask to protect against COVID-19, while carrying a child drops a ballot in a drop box in Rutherford, N.J., on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

Latest numbers:



1,832 new positive cases (total of 242,825)

18 new confirmed deaths (14,582 deaths)

Happening today:



It’s Election Day: See all the key races, dates and more information you need to know.

The latest official numbers:

As of Monday, there were 242,825 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New Jersey with 14,582 confirmed virus fatalities.

For a list of drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites in New Jersey, click here.

Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks.

Call New Jersey’s coronavirus hotline at 1-800-222-1222. You can also click here for additional information