Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Tuesday, November 24, 2020

Most pedestrians wear masks as they walk in downtown Newark, New Jersey, on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020.

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

1 p.m.



The state announced 4,383 new cases of COIVD-19, with the state’s cumulative total now at 313,863

The state also reported 48 new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 15,007

Ten new in-school outbreaks confirmed over the past week, leading to 30 new cases

269 total cases of in-school transmission from 66 confirmed outbreak instances since the start of the school year

The latest official numbers:

