Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Tuesday, November 24, 2020

Most pedestrians wear masks as they walk in downtown Newark, New Jersey, on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020.

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

1 p.m.

  • The state announced 4,383 new cases of COIVD-19, with the state’s cumulative total now at 313,863
  • The state also reported 48 new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 15,007
  • Ten new in-school outbreaks confirmed over the past week, leading to 30 new cases
  • 269 total cases of in-school transmission from 66 confirmed outbreak instances since the start of the school year

The latest official numbers:
As of Monday, there were 309,588 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New Jersey with 14,960 confirmed virus fatalities.

For a list of drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites in New Jersey, click here.

Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks.

Call New Jersey’s coronavirus hotline at 1-800-222-1222. You can also click here for additional information

