Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Tuesday, November 17, 2020

A jogger runs past a sign on the Bradley Beach oceanfront in New Jersey urging people to use social distancing to maintain space between each other even in the outdoors during the coronavirus outbreak.

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

1 p.m.

Daily virus indicators for Tuesday



4,060 new positive cases

285,519 cumulative total cases since March

38 new lab-confirmed deaths

14,817 total deaths since March

Happening today:



New Jersey’s new restrictions on indoor and outdoor gatherings go into effect Tuesday morning. Read more here.

Schools latest:

Mount Olive School District is returning to all-remote learning for at least seven weeks, starting on Nov. 23, in an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the community. Read more here.

The latest official numbers:

As of Tuesday, there were 285,519 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New Jersey with 14,817 confirmed virus fatalities.

For a list of drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites in New Jersey, click here.

Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks.

Call New Jersey’s coronavirus hotline at 1-800-222-1222. You can also click here for additional information