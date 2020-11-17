Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Tuesday, November 17, 2020

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.
1 p.m.
Daily virus indicators for Tuesday
- 4,060 new positive cases
- 285,519 cumulative total cases since March
- 38 new lab-confirmed deaths
- 14,817 total deaths since March
Happening today:
- New Jersey’s new restrictions on indoor and outdoor gatherings go into effect Tuesday morning. Read more here.
Schools latest:
Mount Olive School District is returning to all-remote learning for at least seven weeks, starting on Nov. 23, in an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the community. Read more here.
The latest official numbers:
As of Tuesday, there were 285,519 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New Jersey with 14,817 confirmed virus fatalities.
