Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Tuesday, November 10, 2020

3,877 new positive cases (260,430 cumulative total cases)— The highest daily positive tests since the April

21 new confirmed deaths (Death toll: 14,661)

Rate of transmission: 1.25

A day after New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced new coronavirus restrictions on bars and restaurants, Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop explained why he disagrees with the new rollbacks. Read more.

As of Monday, there were 260,430 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New Jersey with 14,661 confirmed virus fatalities.

