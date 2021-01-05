Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Tuesday, January 5, 2021

A woman wears a mask as she walks through downtown Newark, New Jersey on Oct. 26, 2020.

Daily health indicators



New cases: 5,400 (Statewide total: 499,636 ) Probable cases: 51,783

3,702 people are hospitalized, 679 are in ICUs and 481 are on ventilators.

New deaths: 138 (Death toll: 17,361)

The statewide rate of transmission: 0.94

Latest official numbers

As of Tuesday, there have been 499,636 cumulative cases in the state since March and 17,361 lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths, according to the state Health Department.

