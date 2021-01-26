Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Tuesday, January 26, 2021

A woman wears a mask as she walks through downtown Newark, New Jersey on Oct. 26, 2020.

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

Daily health indicators



New cases: 4,117 (Statewide total: 602,660 )

3,251 people are hospitalized, 572 are in ICUs and 404 are on ventilators.

New deaths: 133 (Death toll: 18,984)

The statewide rate of transmission: 0.92

Vaccines administered: 605,397 First dose: 523,008 Second dose: 81,097



MVC Closures

The following MVC Centers will reopen after full COVID-19 cleaning and the completion of staff quarantine. The centers were closed because an employee tested positive for COVID-19 at each location and will reopen on the following dates:

Edison Licensing Center – Friday, Jan. 29

Randolph Licensing Center – Monday, Feb. 1

Cherry Hill Vehicle Center – Wednesday, Feb. 3

Wayne Licensing Center – Friday, Feb. 5

Camden Licensing Center – Friday, Feb. 5

Trenton Regional/Vehicle Center – Friday, Feb. 5

Paterson Regional/Licensing Center – Friday, Feb. 5

Latest official numbers

As of Tuesday, there have been 602,660 confirmed cases in the state since March, and there have been 18,984 lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths, according to the state Health Department.

To find the nearest free COVID-19 testing location, click here.

Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks.

Call New Jersey’s coronavirus hotline at 1-800-222-1222. You can also click here for additional information