Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Tuesday, January 26, 2021

Daily health indicators
- New cases: 4,117 (Statewide total: 602,660 )
- 3,251 people are hospitalized, 572 are in ICUs and 404 are on ventilators.
- New deaths: 133 (Death toll: 18,984)
- The statewide rate of transmission: 0.92
- Vaccines administered: 605,397
- First dose: 523,008
- Second dose: 81,097
MVC Closures
The following MVC Centers will reopen after full COVID-19 cleaning and the completion of staff quarantine. The centers were closed because an employee tested positive for COVID-19 at each location and will reopen on the following dates:
- Edison Licensing Center – Friday, Jan. 29
- Randolph Licensing Center – Monday, Feb. 1
- Cherry Hill Vehicle Center – Wednesday, Feb. 3
- Wayne Licensing Center – Friday, Feb. 5
- Camden Licensing Center – Friday, Feb. 5
- Trenton Regional/Vehicle Center – Friday, Feb. 5
- Paterson Regional/Licensing Center – Friday, Feb. 5
Latest official numbers
As of Tuesday, there have been 602,660 confirmed cases in the state since March, and there have been 18,984 lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths, according to the state Health Department.
