Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Tuesday, January 26, 2021

A woman wears a mask as she walks through downtown Newark, New Jersey on Oct. 26, 2020.

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

Daily health indicators

  • New cases: 4,117 (Statewide total: 602,660 )
  • 3,251 people are hospitalized, 572 are in ICUs and 404 are on ventilators.
  • New deaths: 133 (Death toll: 18,984)
  • The statewide rate of transmission: 0.92
  • Vaccines administered: 605,397
    • First dose: 523,008
    • Second dose: 81,097

MVC Closures
The following MVC Centers will reopen after full COVID-19 cleaning and the completion of staff quarantine. The centers were closed because an employee tested positive for COVID-19 at each location and will reopen on the following dates:

  • Edison Licensing Center – Friday, Jan. 29
  • Randolph Licensing Center – Monday, Feb. 1
  • Cherry Hill Vehicle Center – Wednesday, Feb. 3
  • Wayne Licensing Center – Friday, Feb. 5
  • Camden Licensing Center – Friday, Feb. 5
  • Trenton Regional/Vehicle Center – Friday, Feb. 5
  • Paterson Regional/Licensing Center – Friday, Feb. 5

Latest official numbers
As of Tuesday, there have been 602,660 confirmed cases in the state since March, and there have been 18,984 lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths, according to the state Health Department.

To find the nearest free COVID-19 testing location, click here.

Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks.

Call New Jersey’s coronavirus hotline at 1-800-222-1222. You can also click here for additional information

Global Coronavirus Tracker

Full Coronavirus Tracking Map.
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

