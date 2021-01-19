Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Tuesday, January 19, 2021

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

1 p.m.

Gov. Phil Murphy held a coronavirus briefing. Watch the news conference below or click here.



Public health emergency executive order extended for another 30 days.

Unless extended, the emergency expires after 30 days.

“Given where we are currently, we must remain in a proper footing to continue responding to the challenges posed by the pandemic,” Murphy said.

Vaccines



388,160 doses administered statewide

4 mega-sites are open; 2 more coming online soon

130 county-run and community-based sites are open; more than 100 coming online soon

“All that we’re missing are the vaccine doses we need,” Murphy said.

This week, New Jersey received 53,000 doses each of Pfizer and Moderna — 1.5% less than what the state expected.

Next week, the state is expecting to receive 55,575 Pfizer vaccines and 56,100 Moderna.

The state hopes to ramp up vaccinations statewide after President-elect Joe Biden takes office on Wednesday.

State continues to receive 100,000 vaccine doses per week from the federal government.

New Jersey’s pharmacy partners in the federal vaccination program continue to move through the state providing vaccinations to highest-risk populations. Nursing Homes: 90% scheduled for a vaccination clinic Intellectual or Developmental Disability Centers and Homes in the Federal Partnership Program: 90% scheduled Residential Care Facilities: 74% scheduled Assisted-Care Facilities: 64% scheduled



Daily indicators



54 new lab-confirmed deaths

18,421 total COVID-19 fatalities since March

2,091 additional probable deaths

3,761 new positive PCR tests reported Monday

572,306 total PCR tests since March

1,039 new positive antigen tests reported Monday

63,395 total antigen tests

10.12% positivity rate for all 45,065 PCR tests recorded on Jan. 15

The statewide rate of transmission is 1.11

3,506 COVID-19 patients hospitalized

643 patients in ICUs

429 ventilators in use

240 patients discharged from hospitals on Monday

347 COVID-positive patients admitted to hospitals on Monday

“We’re seeing a decent measure of stability across our hospital systems – but we’re not in the clear yet,” Murphy said. “If we can push our hospital numbers down and our Rt back below 1, we’re going to find ourselves in an ever-improving condition as our vaccine program continues to roll out.”

Schools update



80 open for in-person instruction

360 offering hybrid of in-person and remote instruction

325 offering full-remote instruction

46 districts implementing a mix of all-remote, in-person, or hybrid learning depending on the school

Latest official numbers

As of Tuesday, there have been 635,701 cumulative cases in the state since March, and there have been 18,421 lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths, according to the state Health Department.

To find the nearest free COVID-19 testing location, click here.

Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks.

Call New Jersey’s coronavirus hotline at 1-800-222-1222. You can also click here for additional information