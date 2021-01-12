Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Tuesday, January 12, 2021

Coronavirus

by: PIX11 Web Team

Posted: / Updated:
Virus Outbreak New Jersey

A woman wears a mask as she walks through downtown Newark, New Jersey on Oct. 26, 2020.

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

Daily health indicators

  • New cases: 4,219 (Statewide total: 537,115)
  • 3,703 people are hospitalized, 658 are in ICUs and 440 are on ventilators.
  • New deaths: 108 (Death toll: 17,980)
  • The statewide rate of transmission: 1.08
  • Vaccines administered: 233,555

Latest official numbers
As of Tuesday, there have been 537,115 cumulative cases in the state since March. As of Monday, there have been 17,873 lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths, according to the state Health Department.

To find the nearest free COVID-19 testing location, click here.

Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks.

Call New Jersey’s coronavirus hotline at 1-800-222-1222. You can also click here for additional information

Global Coronavirus Tracker

Full Coronavirus Tracking Map.
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

