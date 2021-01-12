Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Tuesday, January 12, 2021

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.
Daily health indicators
- New cases: 4,219 (Statewide total: 537,115)
- 3,703 people are hospitalized, 658 are in ICUs and 440 are on ventilators.
- New deaths: 108 (Death toll: 17,980)
- The statewide rate of transmission: 1.08
- Vaccines administered: 233,555
Latest official numbers
As of Tuesday, there have been 537,115 cumulative cases in the state since March. As of Monday, there have been 17,873 lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths, according to the state Health Department.
