Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Tuesday, February 9, 2021

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.
Daily health indicators
- New cases: 3,164 (Statewide total: 650,263)
- Hospitalizations: 2,827
- ICU: 544
- Ventilators: 360
- New deaths: 92 (Death toll: 19,916)
- The statewide rate of transmission: 0.83
- Vaccines administered: 1,085,595
- First dose: 842,971
Latest official numbers:
As of Tuesday, there have been 650,263 confirmed cases in the state since March, and there have been 19,916 lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths, according to the state Health Department.
To find the nearest free COVID-19 testing location, click here.
Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks.
Call New Jersey’s coronavirus hotline at 1-800-222-1222. You can also click here for additional information