Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Tuesday, February 2, 2021

A woman wears a mask as she walks through downtown Newark, New Jersey on Oct. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

11 a.m.

Gov. Phil Murphy shared the latest winter storm and COVID-19 updates in New Jersey. Watch here or in video below.

COVID daily indicators:



2,811 new positive PCR tests 629,369 total positive PCR tests

556 new positive antigen tests 74,136 total positive antigen tests

71 new confirmed COVID-19 fatalities 19,455 total confirmed virus deaths 2,129 additional probable virus deaths

2,892 COVID patients currently in NJ hospitals 516 patients in ICU 366 ventilators in use 254 patients discharged 297 new COVID-positive patients admitted



Vaccine updates:



NJ vaccine megasites remain closed Tuesday due to the weather. Anyone with an appointment for these sites has received a call/email/text from the operating partner at that site to be rescheduled.

824,028 total vaccine doses have been given in NJ as of Tuesday morning 681,459 first doses; 137,371 second doses



Snow storm updates:



State of emergency remains in effect Tuesday and Gov. Murphy advised residents to continue staying off the roads if possible.

Just under 2,000 households without power statewide as of 11 a.m., Murphy said. Most outages at one time during this storm was about 5,000 statewide, utility officials said.

Thousands of plows and salt spreaders currently out, continuing to work to clear the roads, according to the governor.

Commercial vehicle restriction for tractor trailers, empty straight CDL-weighted trucks, passenger vehicles towing trailers, motorcycles, and recreational vehicles along interstate highways will be lifted at noon Tuesday.

NJ State Police responded to 743 accidents during the storm and 1,362 motorist aid calls on roads under their patrol.

The storm may be letting up, but please stay in and stay off the roads, Murphy advised. The storm will be exiting our region into the evening, the governor said.



Transit updates:



NJ Transit rail and bus service is starting back up, but will take some time getting back to normal in South and Central New Jersey.

Latest official numbers

As of Tuesday, there have been 703,496 confirmed cases in the state since March, and there have been 19,455 lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths, according to the state Health Department.

