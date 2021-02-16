Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Tuesday, February 16, 2021

Coronavirus

by: PIX11 Web Team

A woman prepares a dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in the gymnasium of International High School in Paterson, New Jersey, on Jan. 20, 2021.

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

1:30 p.m.
Gov. Phil Murphy shared the latest indicators on NJ’s COVID-19 response.

Daily health indicators

  • New cases: (Statewide total: 669,481)
  • Hospitalizations: 2,411
    • ICU: 494
    • Ventilators: 312
  • New deaths: 31 (Death toll: 20,251)
  • The statewide rate of transmission: 0.9
  • Vaccines administered: 1,411,270
    • First dose: 1,024,769
    • Second dose: 386,490

School reopening update
The South Orange & Maplewood School District announced they will continue with all-remote instruction “indefinitely.”

Latest official numbers:
As of Tuesday, there have been 669,481 confirmed cases in the state since March, and there have been 20,251 lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths, according to the state Health Department.

To find the nearest free COVID-19 testing location, click here.

Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks.

Call New Jersey’s coronavirus hotline at 1-800-222-1222. You can also click here for additional information

