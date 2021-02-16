Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Tuesday, February 16, 2021

A woman prepares a dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in the gymnasium of International High School in Paterson, New Jersey, on Jan. 20, 2021.

1:30 p.m.

Gov. Phil Murphy shared the latest indicators on NJ’s COVID-19 response.

Daily health indicators



New cases: (Statewide total: 669,481)

Hospitalizations: 2,411 ICU: 494 Ventilators: 312

New deaths: 31 (Death toll: 20,251)

The statewide rate of transmission: 0.9

Vaccines administered: 1,411,270 First dose: 1,024,769 Second dose: 386,490



School reopening update

The South Orange & Maplewood School District announced they will continue with all-remote instruction “indefinitely.”

As of Tuesday, there have been 669,481 confirmed cases in the state since March, and there have been 20,251 lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths, according to the state Health Department.

