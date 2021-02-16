Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Tuesday, February 16, 2021

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.
1:30 p.m.
Gov. Phil Murphy shared the latest indicators on NJ’s COVID-19 response.
Daily health indicators
- New cases: (Statewide total: 669,481)
- Hospitalizations: 2,411
- ICU: 494
- Ventilators: 312
- New deaths: 31 (Death toll: 20,251)
- The statewide rate of transmission: 0.9
- Vaccines administered: 1,411,270
- First dose: 1,024,769
- Second dose: 386,490
School reopening update
The South Orange & Maplewood School District announced they will continue with all-remote instruction “indefinitely.”
As of Tuesday, there have been 669,481 confirmed cases in the state since March, and there have been 20,251 lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths, according to the state Health Department.
To find the nearest free COVID-19 testing location, click here.
Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks.
Call New Jersey’s coronavirus hotline at 1-800-222-1222. You can also click here for additional information