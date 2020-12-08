Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Tuesday, December 8, 2020

People wait for their breakfast inside of a local diner on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, in Hoboken, N.J. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)

Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey.

Daily health indicators



New cases: 5,820 (Statewide total: 377,055)

3,481 people are hospitalized, 670 are in ICUs and 422 are on ventilators.

New deaths: 90 (Death toll: 15,590)

The statewide rate of transmission: 1.08

The latest official numbers:

As of Tuesday, there were 377,055 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New Jersey with 15,590 confirmed virus fatalities.

For a list of drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites in New Jersey, click here.

