Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Tuesday, December 8, 2020

by: PIX11 Web Team

People wait for their breakfast inside of a local diner on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, in Hoboken, N.J. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

Daily health indicators

  • New cases: 5,820 (Statewide total: 377,055)
  • 3,481 people are hospitalized, 670 are in ICUs and 422 are on ventilators.
  • New deaths: 90 (Death toll: 15,590)
  • The statewide rate of transmission: 1.08

The latest official numbers:
As of Tuesday, there were 377,055 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New Jersey with 15,590 confirmed virus fatalities.

For a list of drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites in New Jersey, click here.

Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks.

Call New Jersey’s coronavirus hotline at 1-800-222-1222. You can also click here for additional information

