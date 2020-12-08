Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Tuesday, December 8, 2020

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.
Daily health indicators
- New cases: 5,820 (Statewide total: 377,055)
- 3,481 people are hospitalized, 670 are in ICUs and 422 are on ventilators.
- New deaths: 90 (Death toll: 15,590)
- The statewide rate of transmission: 1.08
The latest official numbers:
As of Tuesday, there were 377,055 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New Jersey with 15,590 confirmed virus fatalities.
