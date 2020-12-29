Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Tuesday, December 29, 2020

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

Daily health indicators



New cases: 3,675 (Statewide total: 467,622)

3,765 people are hospitalized, 723 are in ICUs and 473 are on ventilators.

New deaths: 127 (Death toll: 16,832)

The statewide rate of transmission: 0.95

Latest official numbers

As of Tuesday, there have been 467,622 cumulative cases in the state since March and 16,832 lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths, according to the state Health Department.

