Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Tuesday, December 29, 2020

Coronavirus

by: PIX11 Web Team

Posted: / Updated:
Newark COVID testing

A sign for Newark’s pop-up COVID-19 testing site.

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

Daily health indicators

  • New cases: 3,675 (Statewide total: 467,622)
  • 3,765 people are hospitalized, 723 are in ICUs and 473 are on ventilators.
  • New deaths: 127 (Death toll: 16,832)
  • The statewide rate of transmission: 0.95

Latest official numbers
As of Tuesday, there have been 467,622 cumulative cases in the state since March and 16,832 lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths, according to the state Health Department.

To find the nearest free COVID-19 testing location, click here.

Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks.

Call New Jersey’s coronavirus hotline at 1-800-222-1222. You can also click here for additional information

Global Coronavirus Tracker

Full Coronavirus Tracking Map.
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

