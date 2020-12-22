Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Tuesday, December 22, 2020

Most pedestrians wear masks as they walk in downtown Newark, New Jersey, on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020.

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

Daily indicators



4,686 new cases

440,366 cumulative total cases cases since March

104 new lab-confirmed deaths

16,418 total lab-confirmed deaths

1,908 probable deaths under investigation

MVC closures

Thirteen MVC Centers currently are closed due to an employee testing positive for COVID-19 at each location. The centers are scheduled to reopen on the following dates:



Wallington Vehicle Center – Wednesday, Dec. 23

– Wednesday, Dec. 23 Edison Licensing Center – Thursday, Dec. 24

– Thursday, Dec. 24 Bayonne Licensing Center – Saturday, Dec. 26

– Saturday, Dec. 26 Paterson Regional/Licensing Center – Saturday, Dec. 26

– Saturday, Dec. 26 Vineland Licensing Center – Saturday, Dec. 26

– Saturday, Dec. 26 Turnersville Vehicle Center – Saturday, Dec. 26

– Saturday, Dec. 26 Jersey City Vehicle Center – Saturday, Dec. 26

– Saturday, Dec. 26 Somerville Vehicle Center – Saturday, Dec. 26

– Saturday, Dec. 26 Wayne Licensing Center – Thursday, Dec. 31

– Thursday, Dec. 31 Newark Regional/Licensing Center – Thursday, Dec. 31

– Thursday, Dec. 31 Rahway Licensing Center – Thursday, Dec. 31

– Thursday, Dec. 31 East Orange Vehicle Center – Thursday, Dec. 31

– Thursday, Dec. 31 North Bergen Licensing Center – Saturday, Jan. 2

Latest official numbers

As of Tuesday, there have been 440,366 cumulative cases in the state since March and 16,418 lab-confirmed deaths.

To find the nearest free COVID-19 testing location, click here.

Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks.

Call New Jersey’s coronavirus hotline at 1-800-222-1222. You can also click here for additional information