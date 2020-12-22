Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Tuesday, December 22, 2020

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.
Daily indicators
- 4,686 new cases
- 440,366 cumulative total cases cases since March
- 104 new lab-confirmed deaths
- 16,418 total lab-confirmed deaths
- 1,908 probable deaths under investigation
MVC closures
Thirteen MVC Centers currently are closed due to an employee testing positive for COVID-19 at each location. The centers are scheduled to reopen on the following dates:
- Wallington Vehicle Center – Wednesday, Dec. 23
- Edison Licensing Center – Thursday, Dec. 24
- Bayonne Licensing Center – Saturday, Dec. 26
- Paterson Regional/Licensing Center – Saturday, Dec. 26
- Vineland Licensing Center – Saturday, Dec. 26
- Turnersville Vehicle Center – Saturday, Dec. 26
- Jersey City Vehicle Center – Saturday, Dec. 26
- Somerville Vehicle Center – Saturday, Dec. 26
- Wayne Licensing Center – Thursday, Dec. 31
- Newark Regional/Licensing Center – Thursday, Dec. 31
- Rahway Licensing Center – Thursday, Dec. 31
- East Orange Vehicle Center – Thursday, Dec. 31
- North Bergen Licensing Center – Saturday, Jan. 2
Latest official numbers
