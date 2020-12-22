Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Tuesday, December 22, 2020

Coronavirus

by: PIX11 Web Team

Posted: / Updated:
Virus Outbreak New Jersey

Most pedestrians wear masks as they walk in downtown Newark, New Jersey, on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020.

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

Daily indicators

  • 4,686 new cases
  • 440,366 cumulative total cases cases since March
  • 104 new lab-confirmed deaths
  • 16,418 total lab-confirmed deaths
  • 1,908 probable deaths under investigation

MVC closures
Thirteen MVC Centers currently are closed due to an employee testing positive for COVID-19 at each location. The centers are scheduled to reopen on the following dates:

  • Wallington Vehicle Center – Wednesday, Dec. 23
  • Edison Licensing Center – Thursday, Dec. 24
  • Bayonne Licensing Center – Saturday, Dec. 26
  • Paterson Regional/Licensing Center – Saturday, Dec. 26
  • Vineland Licensing Center – Saturday, Dec. 26
  • Turnersville Vehicle Center – Saturday, Dec. 26
  • Jersey City Vehicle Center – Saturday, Dec. 26
  • Somerville Vehicle Center – Saturday, Dec. 26
  • Wayne Licensing Center – Thursday, Dec. 31
  • Newark Regional/Licensing Center – Thursday, Dec. 31
  • Rahway Licensing Center – Thursday, Dec. 31
  • East Orange Vehicle Center – Thursday, Dec. 31
  • North Bergen Licensing Center – Saturday, Jan. 2

Latest official numbers
As of Tuesday, there have been 440,366 cumulative cases in the state since March and 16,418 lab-confirmed deaths.

To find the nearest free COVID-19 testing location, click here.

Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks.

Call New Jersey’s coronavirus hotline at 1-800-222-1222. You can also click here for additional information

Global Coronavirus Tracker

Full Coronavirus Tracking Map.
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

