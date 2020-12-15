Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Tuesday, December 15, 2020

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.
NJ administers first COVID-19 vaccines
New Jersey’s first COVID-19 vaccines were given to health care workers at University Hospital in Newark on Tuesday morning. Read more here.
The latest official numbers:
As of Monday, there were 405,448 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New Jersey with 15,907 lab-confirmed virus fatalities, per Gov. Phil Murphy.
For a list of drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites in New Jersey, click here.
Call New Jersey’s coronavirus hotline at 1-800-222-1222. You can also click here for additional information