Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Tuesday, December 15, 2020

Coronavirus

by: PIX11 Web Team

Posted: / Updated:
Virus Outbreak New Jersey

Most pedestrians wear masks as they walk in downtown Newark, New Jersey, on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020.

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

NJ administers first COVID-19 vaccines
New Jersey’s first COVID-19 vaccines were given to health care workers at University Hospital in Newark on Tuesday morning. Read more here.

A New Jersey nurse was the first person in the state to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in a non-trial setting. State health officials began vaccinations Tuesday. Click the link in bio for more on this historic occasion.

The latest official numbers:
As of Monday, there were 405,448 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New Jersey with 15,907 lab-confirmed virus fatalities, per Gov. Phil Murphy.

For a list of drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites in New Jersey, click here.

Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks.

Call New Jersey’s coronavirus hotline at 1-800-222-1222. You can also click here for additional information

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Global Coronavirus Tracker

Full Coronavirus Tracking Map.
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Plenty of sun and mild temperatures kick off the workweek

Sunny skies, temps in the 60s through first part of workweek

Biden aims to prevent border crossings from swamping agenda

Beautiful spring weather sticks around for a few days

President Biden meets with Asian American leaders in Atlanta

Teacher making history with bionic arm

Friday Forecast: The heat is on

John Oates talks star-studded virtual concert to fight hunger, future touring plans and more

Bronx fashion designer featured in Grammys gift bag