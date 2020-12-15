Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Tuesday, December 15, 2020

Most pedestrians wear masks as they walk in downtown Newark, New Jersey, on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020.

NJ administers first COVID-19 vaccines

New Jersey’s first COVID-19 vaccines were given to health care workers at University Hospital in Newark on Tuesday morning. Read more here.

A New Jersey nurse was the first person in the state to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in a non-trial setting. State health officials began vaccinations Tuesday. Click the link in bio for more on this historic occasion.

The latest official numbers:

As of Monday, there were 405,448 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New Jersey with 15,907 lab-confirmed virus fatalities, per Gov. Phil Murphy.

