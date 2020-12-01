Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Tuesday, December 1, 2020

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.
Daily health indicators
- New cases: 4,661 (Statewide total: 341,910)
- 3.129 people are hospitalized, 601 are in ICUs and 359 are on ventilators.
- New deaths: 90 (Death toll: 15,254)
- The statewide rate of transmission: 1.1
8:35 a.m.
Hoboken Mayor Ravi Bhalla spoke to PIX11 as he urges residents who gathered during Thanksgiving to get tested. Watch interview below.
The latest official numbers:
As of Tuesday, there were 341,910 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New Jersey with 15,254 confirmed virus fatalities.
