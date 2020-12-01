Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Tuesday, December 1, 2020

Coronavirus

by: PIX11 Web Team

Posted: / Updated:
Masks worn in New Jersey mall store

Meghan Griffin stands at the entrance of a store offering masks, gloves and hand sanitizer at the Garden State Plaza mall in Paramus, N.J., Monday, June 29, 2020.

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

Daily health indicators

  • New cases: 4,661 (Statewide total: 341,910)
  • 3.129 people are hospitalized, 601 are in ICUs and 359 are on ventilators.
  • New deaths: 90 (Death toll: 15,254)
  • The statewide rate of transmission: 1.1

8:35 a.m.
Hoboken Mayor Ravi Bhalla spoke to PIX11 as he urges residents who gathered during Thanksgiving to get tested. Watch interview below.

Hoboken mayor urges residents to get tested

The latest official numbers:
As of Tuesday, there were 341,910 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New Jersey with 15,254 confirmed virus fatalities.

For a list of drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites in New Jersey, click here.

Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks.

Call New Jersey’s coronavirus hotline at 1-800-222-1222. You can also click here for additional information

Global Coronavirus Tracker

Full Coronavirus Tracking Map.
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

