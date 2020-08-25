Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Tuesday, August 25, 2020

Patrons are served outside the Taka restaurant on the first day New Jersey allowed outdoor dining to resume during the coronavirus outbreak,Monday, June 15, 2020, in Asbury Park, N.J. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

10 a.m.

Gov. Phil Murphy outlined his revised state budget proposal at SHI Stadium in Piscataway. Watch the address below.

Highlights



The governor proposed a “baby bond,” which would provide a $1,000 deposit into an account for every child born in 2021 to a family making up to $131,000 per year. READ MORE.

The bond’s value will grow over time to help pay for college, make a down payment on a home, or help start a business, Murphy said.

“This is a place where New Jersey will lead, with the first statewide program of its kind,” the governor added.

Murphy called for a millionaire’s tax to help bolster the middle class and low-income families.

Millionaires and large corporations need to pay their fair share in taxes, the governor said.

Murphy urged state lawmakers to pass proposed legislation to give renters and homeowners impacted by COVID-19 up to 30 months to make up for back rent.

Murphy said his budget generates substantial savings via collectively bargained furloughs and health benefit reforms. It also keeps the state’s commitment to making the full pension payment that was promised in February.

The budget envisions a closing surplus of $2.2 billion. Murphy called it a, “much-needed cushion against revenue shocks from a second wave of COVID-19.”

The budget includes investments in state infrastructure, transportation and NJ Transit, and new clean energy and green jobs.

The state will also continue with its modernization of the online framework supporting the Unemployment Insurance program.

Murphy said his proposal takes “a scalpel to our budget for prisons” and reallocates investments that will get more people working outside of prison than inside.

The governor pledged to create new business tax incentives.

The budget also allocates $5 million to establish early voting in the state.

Recap



The governor’s first budget address for the 2021 fiscal year was delivered exactly six months ago, on Feb. 25 — weeks before the first case of COVID-19 was documented in the state.

Over the last six months, the coronavirus pandemic has infected over 190,000 New Jersey residents and killed more than 14,000.

The amount of people who were infected would fill four SHI Stadiums, the governor said.

“We bear the scars of the battle that we put up against it,” Murphy said. “The human price is that staggering.”

The governor held a moment of silence for those who have died of COVID-19 and thanked the state’s essential workers for their “heroic efforts.”

The pandemic also unleashed a historic economic crisis that left 1.4 million residents unemployed.

“We must have the unavoidable conversation about what it means to not only see our state through this emergency, but what we will look like when we emerge from it,” Murphy said. “We are in a moment unlike any other.”

Still, Murphy said he remains optimistic about the state’s future.

The governor outlined several previously announced funding allocations, including $125 million to help renters and landlords; a $155 million investment in long-term care facilities; $150 million for colleges and universities; $50 million for public and private schools to help bridge the digital divide; and over $100 million for small business grants and loans.

The governor renewed his call for the federal government to provide states with federal funding to battle the coronavirus and revive local economies.

Murphy also praised the Black Lives Matter movement. “I not only applaud them – I join them,” he said.

He decried the “senseless murder” of George Floyd and so many other unarmed Black civilians at the hands of police.

The governor called for a more transparent and accountable culture in law enforcement.

Murphy said that the old “draconian” formula of deep spending cuts disproportionately affecting working and middle-class families while raising property taxes is wrong.

“You don’t grow and strengthen the middle class by pulling the rug out from under it – you can’t cut and slash your way to growth and opportunity,” he said.

But the governor also acknowledged that “some spending cuts are necessary.”

He has directed every department to come up with spending cuts while preserving essential services.

Recent numbers

As of Monday afternoon, there were 189,719 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New Jersey with 14,120 coronavirus fatalities.

