Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Tuesday, August 18, 2020

Coronavirus

by: PIX11 Web Team, , Marcia Parris

Posted: / Updated:
New Jersey phil murphy coronavirus

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy holds a coronavirus briefing.

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

Happening today
Gov. Phil Murphy spoke with the PIX11 Morning News at 8:15 a.m.

With less than a month before New Jersey students go back to school, he approved high school sports to resume this fall. This approval comes as several school districts across the state are at odds when it comes to in-person learning and remote learning.

The sports season can provide positivity for mental health and physical health, according to Murphy. If the teams keep within their region of the “four walls” of New Jersey, the governor told PIX11 he believes it can be done successfully.

He also acknowledged no two school districts and families are alike, but the current daily indicators “look awfully good” to get in-person instruction going.

He did acknowledge that the state can step in and decide if every school district goes virtual.

In addition to schools, the governor discussed politics, praising night one of the Democratic National Convention.

Murphy also criticized the politicization that is happening surrounding the United States Postal Service.

“Let’s fund the post office,” he said. “Let’s accept that vote-by-mail is a good alternative” for the elections.

In March and April, delays were understandable “that’s behind us right now” now, it’s all politics.

Recent numbers
As of Monday afternoon, there were 187,767 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New Jersey with 14,077 coronavirus fatalities.

For a list of drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites in New Jersey, click here.

Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks.

Call New Jersey’s coronavirus hotline at 1-800-222-1222. You can also click here for additional information

