Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Thursday, September 24, 2020

FILE – In this Monday, June 29, 2020, file photo, Bigard Ogbonna, right, checks a customer’s temperature before they enter a store at the Garden State Plaza mall in Paramus, N.J., as New Jersey’s indoor shopping malls reopened from their COVID-19 pause. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

11:15 a.m.

The infectious disease expert Dr. Fauci and NJ Gov. Murphy discuss the impact of COVID-19 on the Garden State. Watch in video below.

7 a.m.

Gov. Phil Murphy voiced concern over NJ’s transmission rate rising to 1.15, highest it’s been since Aug. 7. Read more here.

Happening today:



Gov. Murphy holds a Facebook Live chat with Dr. Anthony Fauci about COVID-19 at 11:15 a.m. Watch live here.

Recent numbers

As of Wednesday afternoon, there were 200,988 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New Jersey with 14,291 confirmed coronavirus fatalities.

