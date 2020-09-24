Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Thursday, September 24, 2020

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.
11:15 a.m.
The infectious disease expert Dr. Fauci and NJ Gov. Murphy discuss the impact of COVID-19 on the Garden State. Watch in video below.
7 a.m.
Gov. Phil Murphy voiced concern over NJ’s transmission rate rising to 1.15, highest it’s been since Aug. 7. Read more here.
Happening today:
- Gov. Murphy holds a Facebook Live chat with Dr. Anthony Fauci about COVID-19 at 11:15 a.m. Watch live here.
Recent numbers
As of Wednesday afternoon, there were 200,988 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New Jersey with 14,291 confirmed coronavirus fatalities.
For a list of drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites in New Jersey, click here.
Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks.
Call New Jersey’s coronavirus hotline at 1-800-222-1222. You can also click here for additional information