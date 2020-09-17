Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Thursday, September 17, 2020

Coronavirus

by: PIX11 Web Team

Posted: / Updated:
New Jersey phil murphy coronavirus

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy holds a coronavirus briefing.

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

Daily COVID-19 indicators

  • 617 positive cases Wednesday — Positivity rate 2.99%
  • 3 new fatalities
  • 431 hospitalizations
  • 25 new admittance
  • 43 discharges

Recent numbers
As of Thursday morning, there were 198,409 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New Jersey with 14,266 coronavirus fatalities.

For a list of drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites in New Jersey, click here.

Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks.

Call New Jersey’s coronavirus hotline at 1-800-222-1222. You can also click here for additional information

