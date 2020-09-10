Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Thursday, September 10, 2020

Coronavirus

by: PIX11 Web Team

Posted: / Updated:
New Jersey phil murphy coronavirus

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy holds a coronavirus briefing.

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

Happening today:

  • Jersey City starts the new school year with full-remote learning. Mayor Steven Fulop speaks to the PIX11 Morning News at 8:30 a.m. Watch live here.

Recent numbers
As of Wednesday afternoon, there were 194,990 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New Jersey with 14,220 coronavirus fatalities.

For a list of drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites in New Jersey, click here.

Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks.

Call New Jersey’s coronavirus hotline at 1-800-222-1222. You can also click here for additional information

