Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Thursday, October 8, 2020

FILE – In this Monday, June 29, 2020, file photo, Bigard Ogbonna, right, checks a customer’s temperature before they enter a store at the Garden State Plaza mall in Paramus, N.J., as New Jersey’s indoor shopping malls reopened from their COVID-19 pause. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

1 p.m.

Gov. Murphy holds a COVID-19 briefing. Watch below:

Schools:

As of Thursday, 16 outbreaks could be traced to New Jersey’s public schools, Gov. Murphy said. There were 58 total coronavirus cases connected to those outbreaks.

Unemployment:

Eligible unemployed New Jersey residents will be able to receive extra money as part of the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Lost Wages Assistance grant. Murphy said people who are eligible will get a lump sum of up to $1,800.

Latest numbers:

There were 1,301 new cases of coronavirus reported for a total of 211,148 cases. The last time there were this many new cases was May 29. Many of the new cases were reported in Ocean and Monmouth counties where there were 285 and 128 new cases, respectively.

There were 11 new deaths for a total of 14,373 confirmed coronavirus deaths. There have also been 1,788 probable COVID-19 deaths.

Recent numbers

