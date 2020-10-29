Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Thursday, October 29, 2020

FILE- In this May 18, 2020 file photo, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy wears a face mask during a coronavirus press briefing in Trenton, N.J. (Jose F. Moreno/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP, Pool, File)

1 p.m.

Gov. Phil Murphy gave an update on COVID-19 in New Jersey. Watch in video below or click here.

COVID-19 in NJ



Murphy: The second wave is no longer something off in the future. “It’s coming in now.”

PPE stockpile N95 mask (5.7 million + 1.6 million on order) Surgical masks: 13.3 million Face shields (1.3 million + 665,000 on order) Hospital gowns: 3.7 million + 1.5 million on order Gloves: 3.9 million + 100 million on order Ventilators 597 deployed statewide

Testing 4.5 million tests conducted per date 2.6 million Abbott Labs BinaxNOW antigen rapid tests available.



Unemployment in NJ



Numbers are going down, but they are still high.

1.45 million workers have met monetary requirements to receive benefits.

$18.1 billion has been paid out.

Daily health indicators



New cases: 1,477 (Statewide total: 234,547)

1,072 people are hospitalized, 217 are in ICUs and 79 are on ventilators.

New deaths: 8 (Death toll: 14,539)

The statewide rate of transmission: 1.25

Schools: 11 new cases, stemming from 3 newly confirmed cases of school transmission (28 outbreaks)

Halloween



Rain will pass, but stay safe.

Keep smart

Keep wearing masks (Halloween masks don’t count)

Hot Spot teams



They support communities that need help to respond in rising cases

Focus on increasing testing, education and awareness and insuring places are available to quarantine.

In Lakewood, there were 33 pop-up testing sites set up.

In Lakewood, percent positivity decreased from a high of 36% in late Sept. to 5.64% as of last Friday, Health Commissioner Judith Perischilli said.

Q&A



Will there be more restrictions as cases continue to rise? State is constantly monitoring. We will assess.

State is constantly monitoring. We will assess. It’s been rainy and getting cold. What can people do? There’s no perfect answer. You need to be careful. “This is not a normal year.”

There’s no perfect answer. You need to be careful. “This is not a normal year.” Unemployed New Jerseyans have not received their FEMA “lump sum.” Is there a way that can be fixed? We have to look into it and ask the officials involved, but if possible, Gov. Murphy said he is “all for it.”

We have to look into it and ask the officials involved, but if possible, Gov. Murphy said he is “all for it.” Minimum wage is expected to increase July 1, officials are calling to freeze the increase?

Death toll — it’s lower? There are realities today that were not in place in March, April and May. Our medical communities know how to treat it compared to months ago. We also have better knowledge/equipment. The virus is moving toward a different demographic.

8:30 a.m.

Hoboken Mayor Ravi Bhalla spoke to PIX11 about the curfews that go into effect tonight and how they’ll be enforced. Watch interview here.

Happening today:



COVID business curfews go into effect tonight in the cities of Hoboken and Paterson. Watch more above + read more here.

The latest official numbers:

As of Thursday, there were 234,547 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New Jersey with 14,539 confirmed virus fatalities.

