Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Thursday, October 15, 2020

FILE- In this May 18, 2020 file photo, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy wears a face mask during a coronavirus press briefing in Trenton, N.J. (Jose F. Moreno/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP, Pool, File)

There were 973 new positive cases Thursday for a total of 216,994 COVID-19 cases in New Jersey, Murphy said.

Ocean, Bergen and Essex all reported more than 100 new cases Thursday.

As of Oct. 11, the statewide positivity rate was 4.35 percent.

There were six new deaths for a total of 14,408. There are an additional 1,789 probable COVID-19 deaths.

Indoor contact practices and competitions can resume for medium-risk indoor sports with proper health and safety protocols

There have been 22 outbreaks in schools with 83 positive coronavirus cases, Murphy said.

“We take every one of those cases deadly seriously,” he said.

Paterson Public Schools have extended their all-remote learning program to January 2021. Read more here.

