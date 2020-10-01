Latest coronavirus updates in New Jersey: Thursday, October 1, 2020

Patrons arrive at Johnny Mac House of Spirits in Asbury Park, New Jersey, on the first day outdoor dining during the coronavirus outbreak on June 15, 2020.

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

Daily numbers:



663 new positive cases (total 205,889.)

5 new fatalities (14,340 death toll)

1,787 probable deaths

Recent numbers

As of Thursday afternoon, there were 205,889 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New Jersey with 14,340 confirmed coronavirus fatalities.

